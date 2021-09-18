CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

Odessa news digest: Top stories today

Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 6 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) The news in Odessa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Odessa area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Marshall / marshallnews.com

Owls look to recover from whipping

Owls look to recover from whipping

Marshall looked like a team that hadn’t played much football during a 49-0 loss at third-ranked Class 3 power Odessa last week. Which was literally the case. After having the second game on the schedule wiped out by COVID, the Owls were still short-handed — with only one day of full-squad practice in two weeks — and had to rely on several unproven players against the Bulldogs, who were mainly intact. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Odessa / kmzu.com

Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck

Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck

Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck, 83, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. Ellen was born on March 18, 1938, to Roy and Lillie (Collins) Richardson in Fortuna, MO. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1956. Ellen worked as a secretary for BMA Tower in Kansas City for 5 years, before becoming a homemaker. On September 6, 1959, Ellen was united in marriage to Carl Henry Buck in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2021. Carl and Ellen bought a home and 40 acres in Odessa in 1969, where they raised their family and enjoyed country life. During her daughter’ school years, Ellen was very active with the PTA. Ellen enjoyed antiquing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Odessa / youtube.com

Odessa Country Jubilee - 9/17/21

Odessa Country Jubilee - 9/17/21

Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
44
Followers
292
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy