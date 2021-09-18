Odessa news digest: Top stories today

(ODESSA, MO) The news in Odessa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Odessa area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Owls look to recover from whipping Marshall looked like a team that hadn’t played much football during a 49-0 loss at third-ranked Class 3 power Odessa last week. Which was literally the case. After having the second game on the schedule wiped out by COVID, the Owls were still short-handed — with only one day of full-squad practice in two weeks — and had to rely on several unproven players against the Bulldogs, who were mainly intact. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck, 83, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. Ellen was born on March 18, 1938, to Roy and Lillie (Collins) Richardson in Fortuna, MO. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1956. Ellen worked as a secretary for BMA Tower in Kansas City for 5 years, before becoming a homemaker. On September 6, 1959, Ellen was united in marriage to Carl Henry Buck in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2021. Carl and Ellen bought a home and 40 acres in Odessa in 1969, where they raised their family and enjoyed country life. During her daughter’ school years, Ellen was very active with the PTA. Ellen enjoyed antiquing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE