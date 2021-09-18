Creston news wrap: What’s trending

(CRESTON, IA) What’s going on in Creston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

College fair at Creston High School The Iowa Association for College Admissions Counseling (IACAC) and Southwestern Community College (SWCC) are hosting a college fair from from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Creston Community High School gymnasium, 601 W. Townline St. According to Deb Peterson, SWCC admissions representative and event coordinator, approximately 50 exhibitors —...

Creston News Advertiser This ad was originally published on this date and may contain an offer that is no longer valid. To learn more about this business and its most recent offers, click here.

Charles Dwyer Charles E. Dwyer, 78, of Creston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Creston. Father Adam Westphal will officiate. The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery St. in Creston.

