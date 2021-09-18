CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) What’s going on in Creston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

College fair at Creston High School

College fair at Creston High School

The Iowa Association for College Admissions Counseling (IACAC) and Southwestern Community College (SWCC) are hosting a college fair from from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Creston Community High School gymnasium, 601 W. Townline St. According to Deb Peterson, SWCC admissions representative and event coordinator, approximately 50 exhibitors —... Read more

Creston News Advertiser

Creston News Advertiser

This ad was originally published on this date and may contain an offer that is no longer valid. To learn more about this business and its most recent offers, click here. Read more

Charles Dwyer

Charles Dwyer

Charles E. Dwyer, 78, of Creston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Creston. Father Adam Westphal will officiate. The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery St. in Creston. Read more

Selfless unity of 9/11 response too valuable to forget

Selfless unity of 9/11 response too valuable to forget

In working on last week’s article on remembering 9/11 with former Creston Community High School social studies teachers Randy Hughes and John Rose, I also recalled what a unique period that was to be involved in covering sports for the newspaper. At such a difficult time in this country, sports... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Creston, IA
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

