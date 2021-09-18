Creston news wrap: What’s trending
(CRESTON, IA) What’s going on in Creston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
College fair at Creston High School
The Iowa Association for College Admissions Counseling (IACAC) and Southwestern Community College (SWCC) are hosting a college fair from from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Creston Community High School gymnasium, 601 W. Townline St. According to Deb Peterson, SWCC admissions representative and event coordinator, approximately 50 exhibitors —... Read more
Charles Dwyer
Charles E. Dwyer, 78, of Creston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Creston. Father Adam Westphal will officiate. The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery St. in Creston. Read more
Selfless unity of 9/11 response too valuable to forget
In working on last week’s article on remembering 9/11 with former Creston Community High School social studies teachers Randy Hughes and John Rose, I also recalled what a unique period that was to be involved in covering sports for the newspaper. At such a difficult time in this country, sports... Read more
