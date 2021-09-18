CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

News wrap: Top stories in North Manchester

North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 6 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) The news in North Manchester never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the North Manchester area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Manchester / yournewslocal.com

Ruth Hauser

Ruth Hauser

Ruth Hauser, 94, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed peacefully in her sleep at 5:55 am, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Lansing, Michigan, to Russian immigrant parents, Stephan and Lena (Strong) Krasutzky. She married Reinhardt Hauser on May 12, 1950, in Lansing Michigan. They raised their children on a pretty little farm in Michigan and later in North Manchester, where Reinhardt died on December 4, 1976. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
North Manchester / wabashplaindealer.com

Crazy 8's Math Club

Crazy 8's Math Club

On a Monday afternoon last month, a group of children was stationed around long, rectangular tables on the lawn of the North Manchester Public Library (NMPL). The children were working toward building a flying four-point origami star. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
North Manchester / inkfreenews.com

Sharon Jo Kreps

Sharon Jo Kreps

Sharon Jo Kreps, 77, North Manchester, passed away May 22, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community. Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 56 years, David, with whom she shared many adventures and a very deep love as well as her sons, Brian (Dale Guenter) and Tim (Leanne) and grandchildren Libby and Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Eichenauer (Calvin), nieces and nephews. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
North Manchester / inkfreenews.com

Terrence Randall Cusack

Terrence Randall Cusack

Terrence Randall Cusack, 70, Wabash and Peabody Retirement Community Healthcare in North Manchester, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Wabash Parkview Hospital. He was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Oak Park, Ill. to John and Jannett (Newman) Cusack. He married Deborah Elaine Kelley at the First Christian Church in Michigan City,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
47
Followers
304
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy