News wrap: Top stories in North Manchester

Ruth Hauser Ruth Hauser, 94, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed peacefully in her sleep at 5:55 am, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Lansing, Michigan, to Russian immigrant parents, Stephan and Lena (Strong) Krasutzky. She married Reinhardt Hauser on May 12, 1950, in Lansing Michigan. They raised their children on a pretty little farm in Michigan and later in North Manchester, where Reinhardt died on December 4, 1976. Read more

Crazy 8's Math Club On a Monday afternoon last month, a group of children was stationed around long, rectangular tables on the lawn of the North Manchester Public Library (NMPL). The children were working toward building a flying four-point origami star. Read more

Sharon Jo Kreps Sharon Jo Kreps, 77, North Manchester, passed away May 22, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community. Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 56 years, David, with whom she shared many adventures and a very deep love as well as her sons, Brian (Dale Guenter) and Tim (Leanne) and grandchildren Libby and Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Eichenauer (Calvin), nieces and nephews. Read more

