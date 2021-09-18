What's up: News headlines in Homer
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly election
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly election

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, elections will be held for Homer City Council, Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 9 and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Board of Education District 8. To help inform voters, the Homer News will introduce the candidates, show their answers to a group of questions and give them an opportunity to make their pitch on why you should elect them. This week, we introduce the candidates, reprinting the statements they provided to the borough and the city.
Council moves forward with HERC plans
Council moves forward with HERC plans

After years of discussions and planning, the Homer City Council is quickly moving forward with plans to explore future uses of the Homer Education Recreation Complex, or HERC campus, with the goal to build a community recreation center. These plans began with the introduction of Ordinance 21-58 Monday night, which...
Darrell Melvin Walker
Darrell Melvin Walker

When Darrell Melvin Walker entered the world at Alzada, MT, he was the first of four sons born to Glenn O. and Vera R. Walker. He grew up on a sheep ranch at Alzada and attended the Five Mile one-room school. He graduated from Powder River County High School at Broadus, MT, in 1952.
Sylvester David Kiyonuk “Sandy” Mazen
Sylvester David Kiyonuk "Sandy" Mazen

Sylvester David Kiyonuk "Sandy" Mazen, 93, of Homer died peacefully at his home on Sept. 6, 2021. Mazen was born to Sylvester David Mazen and Gertrude Kolkman Mazen at the mission in Teller, Alaska, on March 16, 1928. He was named after his father, with his Inupiaq godfather adding "Kiyonuk" for the sandy color of Mazen's hair. Mazen's childhood was spent first in Wales, where his parents were teachers, then Shaktoolik, and by the time he was ready to start school, the family had settled in Nome.
