Homer Bulletin

What's up: News headlines in Homer

Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 6 days ago

Kenai Peninsula Borough

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly election

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, elections will be held for Homer City Council, Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 9 and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Board of Education District 8. To help inform voters, the Homer News will introduce the candidates, show their answers to a group of questions and give them an opportunity to make their pitch on why you should elect them. This week, we introduce the candidates, reprinting the statements they provided to the borough and the city. Read more

Homer

Council moves forward with HERC plans

After years of discussions and planning, the Homer City Council is quickly moving forward with plans to explore future uses of the Homer Education Recreation Complex, or HERC campus, with the goal to build a community recreation center. These plans began with the introduction of Ordinance 21-58 Monday night, which... Read more

Homer

Darrell Melvin Walker

When Darrell Melvin Walker entered the world at Alzada, MT, he was the first of four sons born to Glenn O. and Vera R. Walker. He grew up on a sheep ranch at Alzada and attended the Five Mile one-room school. He graduated from Powder River County High School at Broadus, MT, in 1952. Read more

Homer

Sylvester David Kiyonuk “Sandy” Mazen

Sylvester David Kiyonuk “Sandy” Mazen, 93, of Homer died peacefully at his home on Sept. 6, 2021. Mazen was born to Sylvester David Mazen and Gertrude Kolkman Mazen at the mission in Teller, Alaska, on March 16, 1928. He was named after his father, with his Inupiaq godfather adding “Kiyonuk” for the sandy color of Mazen’s hair. Mazen’s childhood was spent first in Wales, where his parents were teachers, then Shaktoolik, and by the time he was ready to start school, the family had settled in Nome. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

