Top Libby news stories

Libby, MT

Libby Digest
 6 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Libby.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Libby / bonnersferryherald.com

Badger's football wins against scoreless Libby

LIBBY, Mont. — Coming off a significant win the previous game against Grangeville, the Bonners Ferry football team continued its success in a 7-0 road win against the Libby Loggers on Sept. 10. According to head coach Travis Hinthorn, the Badgers fumbled away the ball on their first offensive series,... Read more

Libby / dailyinterlake.com

Latest Covid surge at Libby care facility leaves at least 10 dead

At least 10 Libby Care Center residents died due to complications related to Covid-19 after the coronavirus spread through the local nursing home last month. One resident died during the week ending Aug. 29, five died during the week prior and four during the week ending Aug. 15, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The figures bring the total number of Covid-related deaths at the care center to 14. Read more

Libby / montanian.com

LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

September 8 7:08:41 a.m. 8:10:43 p.m. September 9 7:10:04 a.m. 8:08:38 p.m. September 10 7:11:28 a.m. 8:06:33 p.m. September 11 7:12:51 a.m. 8:04:27 p.m. September 12 7:14:14a.m. 8:02:21 p.m. September 13 7:15:37 a.m. 8:00:15 p.m. September 14 7:17:01 a.m. 7:58:09 p.m. Simon’s Weather. Northwest. Montana. Regional Forecast. Libby, Troy,. Eureka,... Read more

Libby / montanian.com

obituaries

Ronald Roy Higgins, 74, of Troy, Mont. passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was. Ron went to school at Ferndale Elementary and Bigfork High School. He. attended Northern Montana College earning a Bachelor. of Science in Secondary Teacher Education, an. Industrial... Read more

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

