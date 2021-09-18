Top Libby news stories
(LIBBY, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Libby.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Badger's football wins against scoreless Libby
LIBBY, Mont. — Coming off a significant win the previous game against Grangeville, the Bonners Ferry football team continued its success in a 7-0 road win against the Libby Loggers on Sept. 10. According to head coach Travis Hinthorn, the Badgers fumbled away the ball on their first offensive series,... Read more
Latest Covid surge at Libby care facility leaves at least 10 dead
At least 10 Libby Care Center residents died due to complications related to Covid-19 after the coronavirus spread through the local nursing home last month. One resident died during the week ending Aug. 29, five died during the week prior and four during the week ending Aug. 15, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The figures bring the total number of Covid-related deaths at the care center to 14. Read more
LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE
September 8 7:08:41 a.m. 8:10:43 p.m. September 9 7:10:04 a.m. 8:08:38 p.m. September 10 7:11:28 a.m. 8:06:33 p.m. September 11 7:12:51 a.m. 8:04:27 p.m. September 12 7:14:14a.m. 8:02:21 p.m. September 13 7:15:37 a.m. 8:00:15 p.m. September 14 7:17:01 a.m. 7:58:09 p.m. Simon’s Weather. Northwest. Montana. Regional Forecast. Libby, Troy,. Eureka,... Read more
obituaries
Ronald Roy Higgins, 74, of Troy, Mont. passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was. Ron went to school at Ferndale Elementary and Bigfork High School. He. attended Northern Montana College earning a Bachelor. of Science in Secondary Teacher Education, an. Industrial... Read more
Comments / 0