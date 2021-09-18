Top Libby news stories

Latest Covid surge at Libby care facility leaves at least 10 dead

At least 10 Libby Care Center residents died due to complications related to Covid-19 after the coronavirus spread through the local nursing home last month. One resident died during the week ending Aug. 29, five died during the week prior and four during the week ending Aug. 15, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The figures bring the total number of Covid-related deaths at the care center to 14. Read more