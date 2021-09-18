News wrap: Headlines in Geneva
Home For Sale: 103 Lafayette Avenue, Geneva, NY 14456 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://103LafayetteAvenue.C21.com 103 Lafayette Avenue Geneva, NY 14456 MLS R1364842 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2136 Sq. Ft. Step back in time in this beautiful home. Entertain on your beautiful front porch! Upon entering through the double doors you will be greeted by a beautiful staircase. Living room and dining room have decorative fireplaces and pocket doors. Freshly painted makes this home move in ready. Vinyl replacement windows, roof 5 years old and Rudd furnace 2 years old. Spacious kitchen. Back staircase leads to 3rd bedroom. Don't miss out! Contact Agent: Debbie Nepa Steve Davoli Real Estate Read more
#8 William Smith blanks Alfred 6-0
GENEVA, N.Y.- The eighth-ranked William Smith soccer team scored four times in the second half as it cruised to a 6-0 win over Alfred on Cozzens Field this afternoon. With the win, the Herons are now 3-1-1 on the season and the Saxons fall to 3-1-2 William Smith was led by a pair of goals from Seneca Blakely-Armitage. Sarah Gray had a goal and an assist in the victory. Kirsten Nelson started in goal and made a save in the first half. Amanda Kesler came on in relief and played the second half. Read more
Geneva Hospital honored for efforts to improve stroke treatment
Geneva General Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based guidelines. The program was developed to provide health care professionals with the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for... Read more
William Smith tops Geneseo 2-1
GENEVA, N.Y.—The William Smith College field hockey team scored a 2-1 non-conference victory over SUNY Geneseo on McCooey Field tonight. The Herons got the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third quarter and withstood heavy pressure from Geneseo in the final 15 minutes to earn the victory. William... Read more
