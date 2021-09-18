News wrap: Headlines in Geneva

In an accident loaded with symbolism, an ambulance towing a giant “Trump Unity” display crashed into a telephone pole in a three-car pileup.The crash took place at around 1pm on Wednesday at an intersection in Flint, Michigan, police told MLive. No major injuries were reported.Donald Trump enthusiast Rob Cortis, who created what he calls the “Trump Unity Bridge”, was driving the ambulance. He says another vehicle sped past a red light into the road in front of him, causing them to crash.“As we went through I hit the side of her, and it spun the ambulance around to where...

