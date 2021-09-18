CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

What's up: News headlines in Caribou

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 6 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) What’s going on in Caribou? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Caribou area, click here.

Caribou / bangordailynews.com

Caribou elementary school driven to remote learning by after-school sports outbreaks

Caribou elementary school driven to remote learning by after-school sports outbreaks

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou’s K-8 school will go remote starting Thursday until at least Sept. 24 following exposures and spread of COVID-19 during after-school sports and other extracurricular activities. In a school of 722, almost a third of the students were absent on Wednesday. There were nine active COVID-19 cases... Read more

Caribou / thecounty.me

Change in ACS CAN Lights of Hope Across America display setup

Change in ACS CAN Lights of Hope Across America display setup

CARIBOU, Maine — Due to a forecast of inclement weather on Saturday, we will be setting up the ACS CAN Lights of Hope Across America display Friday by 2 p.m. and keeping it set up into the morning on Saturday. The display will be set up along the grass line... Read more

Maine / mainepublic.org

Maine Schools Have Reported 1,300 COVID-19 Cases In The Last Month

Maine Schools Have Reported 1,300 COVID-19 Cases In The Last Month

Maine schools have reported more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 to the state Department of Education in the past 30 days. Caribou High School reported the largest outbreak, with 35 cases, followed by Hermon High School with 34. Other schools with outbreaks of more than 20 cases include Mildred Day... Read more

Caribou / bangordailynews.com

Caribou cancels marathon after hospital pulls medical support volunteers due to COVID-19 surge

Caribou cancels marathon after hospital pulls medical support volunteers due to COVID-19 surge

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou has canceled its fifth marathon following a COVID-19 surge in Aroostook County that has left Cary Medical Center unable to spare enough nurses to act as health and safety volunteers at the race. Cary Medical Center is a major sponsor of the Caribou Marathon, which is... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thanks so much, Cary Medical Center...thanks to adding to the misery. grief, aggrevation, frustration and pain felt by our commmunity...IT'S AN OUTDOOR EVENT, temember??????

Comments / 0

