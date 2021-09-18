What's up: News headlines in Caribou

(CARIBOU, ME) What’s going on in Caribou? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Caribou elementary school driven to remote learning by after-school sports outbreaks CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou’s K-8 school will go remote starting Thursday until at least Sept. 24 following exposures and spread of COVID-19 during after-school sports and other extracurricular activities. In a school of 722, almost a third of the students were absent on Wednesday. There were nine active COVID-19 cases... Read more

Change in ACS CAN Lights of Hope Across America display setup CARIBOU, Maine — Due to a forecast of inclement weather on Saturday, we will be setting up the ACS CAN Lights of Hope Across America display Friday by 2 p.m. and keeping it set up into the morning on Saturday. The display will be set up along the grass line... Read more

Maine Schools Have Reported 1,300 COVID-19 Cases In The Last Month Maine schools have reported more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 to the state Department of Education in the past 30 days. Caribou High School reported the largest outbreak, with 35 cases, followed by Hermon High School with 34. Other schools with outbreaks of more than 20 cases include Mildred Day... Read more

