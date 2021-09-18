Top stories trending in La Junta
Texas Brotherhood Ride rolls through La Junta to honor fallen first responders
From Houston to Colorado Springs, the 2021 Texas Brotherhood Ride pays tribute to fallen first responders. In 2020, 82 Texas law enforcement members and 29 firefighters died. Of those deaths, 71 were the result of COVID-19 exposures. Other causes of death included 22 medical events, nine deaths by gunfire, six responding accidents and t deaths from being hit by a vehicle, according to the Texas Brotherhood Ride's website. Read more
Otero College sophomore Heather Broussard named 2021-22 Chinook editor
The Chinook, a literary compilation that highlights student and community writings and arts, has named Otero College sophomore Heather Broussard as its editor for the 2021-22 school year. This year is the Chinook’s 50th edition. Broussard is originally from Houston and is a business major. She plans to go into... Read more
La Junta softball pitcher Madison Wiley coming up big in the clutch
The sixth-ranked La Junta High School softball team faced off against county rival Rocky Ford Thursday at Babcock Park. The Meloneers gave the Tigers all they could handle, but La Junta prevailed 7-4. A lot of the credit goes to junior pitcher Madison Wiley. Wiley allowed four runs and seven... Read more
