La Junta, CO

Top stories trending in La Junta

La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 6 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in La Junta.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the La Junta area, click here.

La Junta / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

Texas Brotherhood Ride rolls through La Junta to honor fallen first responders

Texas Brotherhood Ride rolls through La Junta to honor fallen first responders

From Houston to Colorado Springs, the 2021 Texas Brotherhood Ride pays tribute to fallen first responders. In 2020, 82 Texas law enforcement members and 29 firefighters died. Of those deaths, 71 were the result of COVID-19 exposures. Other causes of death included 22 medical events, nine deaths by gunfire, six responding accidents and t deaths from being hit by a vehicle, according to the Texas Brotherhood Ride's website. Read more

La Junta / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

Otero College sophomore Heather Broussard named 2021-22 Chinook editor

Otero College sophomore Heather Broussard named 2021-22 Chinook editor

The Chinook, a literary compilation that highlights student and community writings and arts, has named Otero College sophomore Heather Broussard as its editor for the 2021-22 school year. This year is the Chinook’s 50th edition. Broussard is originally from Houston and is a business major. She plans to go into... Read more

La Junta / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

La Junta softball pitcher Madison Wiley coming up big in the clutch

La Junta softball pitcher Madison Wiley coming up big in the clutch

The sixth-ranked La Junta High School softball team faced off against county rival Rocky Ford Thursday at Babcock Park. The Meloneers gave the Tigers all they could handle, but La Junta prevailed 7-4. A lot of the credit goes to junior pitcher Madison Wiley. Wiley allowed four runs and seven... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
City
La Junta, CO
La Junta, CO
Colorado Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
La Junta, CO
With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

