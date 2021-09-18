Top stories trending in La Junta

Texas Brotherhood Ride rolls through La Junta to honor fallen first responders

From Houston to Colorado Springs, the 2021 Texas Brotherhood Ride pays tribute to fallen first responders. In 2020, 82 Texas law enforcement members and 29 firefighters died. Of those deaths, 71 were the result of COVID-19 exposures. Other causes of death included 22 medical events, nine deaths by gunfire, six responding accidents and t deaths from being hit by a vehicle, according to the Texas Brotherhood Ride's website. Read more