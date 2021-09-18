CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Roberts, WA

What's up: Top news in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 6 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) What’s going on in Point Roberts? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Point Roberts / thenorthernlight.com

Point Roberts Press welcomes new sales consultant

Point Roberts Press welcomes new sales consultant

Point Roberts Press Inc. welcomes Gary Lee as their new sales consultant for their publications, including The Northern Light, Mount Baker Experience, Pacific Coast Weddings, Waterside and regional maps. Originally from Minneapolis, Lee has lived in Bellingham since 1991 and has 30 years of local and national sales experience. The... Read more

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

So you want to go to dinner in Tsawwassen and don’t have a B.C. Vaccine Card …

So you want to go to dinner in Tsawwassen and don’t have a B.C. Vaccine Card …

As of September 13, people wanting to eat at a sit-down restaurant, visit a gym or have a beer or two at a pub in British Columbia needed to have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and be able to produce government-issued ID and a B.C. Vaccine Card (BCVC). By October 24, people will need to be fully vaccinated to visit those facilities. In light of reports that residents of Point Roberts have been turned away from eating establishments for lack of a BCVC, what to do? Read more

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

County allocates $250,000 in potential emergency aid to Point Roberts

County allocates $250,000 in potential emergency aid to Point Roberts

In a unanimous vote, Whatcom County Council has approved allocating up to $250,000 in emergency funding for Point Roberts. Council acted at a September 14 council committee of the whole meeting following a request for the funds by county executive Satpal Sidhu who told council, “With the cessation of federal unemployment benefits, we have received unsettling news from Point Roberts." Read more

Remember this is the guy that wants to run all industry out of Whatcom County. Destroy the future development at Cherry point.

