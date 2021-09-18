Top Buxton news stories

Buxton pipe replacement requires road closure on Monday

BUXTON, N.C. – A section of Cross Way Road in Buxton will close Monday morning for approximately three days to allow a drainage pipe to be replaced. Cross Way Road will be closed to through traffic during the pipe replacement, but all local traffic will be able to get to homes in the area. Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists to access either end of Cross Way Road via N.C. Highway 12 or Buxton Back Road. Work is set to begin on the pipe replacement Monday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end by the end of the day Wednesday. Read more