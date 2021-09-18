Top Buxton news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

(BUXTON, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Buxton.

Buxton pipe replacement requires road closure on Monday

BUXTON, N.C. – A section of Cross Way Road in Buxton will close Monday morning for approximately three days to allow a drainage pipe to be replaced. Cross Way Road will be closed to through traffic during the pipe replacement, but all local traffic will be able to get to homes in the area. Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists to access either end of Cross Way Road via N.C. Highway 12 or Buxton Back Road. Work is set to begin on the pipe replacement Monday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end by the end of the day Wednesday. Read more

Robert Allen Fink of Buxton, September 12

Robert Allen Fink…Bob to friends and Robbie to family, passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 77, at his home in Buxton, North Carolina. Bob is survived by the love of his life and best friend Sheryl, his wife for 53 years. Together, they created a beautiful life for each other, and their home was always a place of welcome and warmth for all. Bob also leaves behind his son Craig, daughter-in-law Kim, grandsons Jack and Alex, sister Doris Schoenfarber (Dave), brother Marty Stone (Vicki), brother-in-law Mitch Zeldin, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Read more

High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton and a moderate risk south of Cape Hatteras

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, obey RED flags and stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Cape Hatteras including Frisco,... Read more

Robert Allen Fink

Robert Allen Fink, Bob to friends and Robbie to family, passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 77, at his home in Buxton, North Carolina. Bob is survived by the love of his life and best friend Sheryl, his wife for 53 years. Together, they created a beautiful life for each other, and their home was always a place of welcome and warmth for all. Read more

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

