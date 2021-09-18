Trending local news in Council
(COUNCIL, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Council area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Council area, click here.
LOCAL PICK
Orlando / youtube.com
Old Hickory Council 2021 Scouts BSA Orlando & Zebretta
TRENDING NOW
Council / robesonian.com
Lumbee Tribal Council OKs $26.7 million budget by a vote of 10 to 9
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council passed a $26.7 million budget Thursday, but the vote was far from unanimous. The propose Read more
LOCAL FAVORITE
Council / youtube.com
Comments / 0