Iraan news digest: Top stories today

(IRAAN, TX) The news in Iraan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Iraan area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Iraan community rallies behind Kent family Body Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family after his cancer diagnosis this past week. A GoFundMe page has been started by the family’s friend Blake Andrew for those wanting to help financially. To donate you can find the GoFundMe page online by clicking https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-braden-kent-through-his-journey. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Death in Fort Stockton under investigation After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four. Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family. An investigation by the Fort Stockton Police Department is currently underway involving a shooting and stabbing of a local man. Edward Ramirez, 26, was fatally shot and stabbed on the 500 block of Pecos Street on the morning of Sept. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Iraan High School Starting QB Diagnosed with Leukemia IRAAN, TX – The Iraan High School Braves quarterback is facing a new opponent after being diagnosed with Leukemia. Iraan sophomore Braden Kent was the starting quarterback for the Braves when school started, then he went to the emergency room. “When they first came in and when we were in... Read more

LOCAL PICK