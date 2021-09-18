CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraan, TX

Iraan news digest: Top stories today

Iraan News Beat
 6 days ago

(IRAAN, TX) The news in Iraan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Iraan area, click here.

Iraan

Iraan community rallies behind Kent family

Body Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family after his cancer diagnosis this past week. A GoFundMe page has been started by the family’s friend Blake Andrew for those wanting to help financially. To donate you can find the GoFundMe page online by clicking https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-braden-kent-through-his-journey. Read more

Fort Stockton

Death in Fort Stockton under investigation

After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four. Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family. An investigation by the Fort Stockton Police Department is currently underway involving a shooting and stabbing of a local man. Edward Ramirez, 26, was fatally shot and stabbed on the 500 block of Pecos Street on the morning of Sept. Read more

Iraan

Iraan High School Starting QB Diagnosed with Leukemia

IRAAN, TX – The Iraan High School Braves quarterback is facing a new opponent after being diagnosed with Leukemia. Iraan sophomore Braden Kent was the starting quarterback for the Braves when school started, then he went to the emergency room. “When they first came in and when we were in... Read more

West

Iraan Quarterback receives support from west Texas community after being diagnosed with Leukemia

Sophomore Braden Kent has been overwhelmed with gifts and prayers after finding out he has to fight for his life Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iraan News Beat

Iraan, TX
ABOUT

With Iraan News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

