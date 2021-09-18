Iraan news digest: Top stories today
Body Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family after his cancer diagnosis this past week. A GoFundMe page has been started by the family’s friend Blake Andrew for those wanting to help financially. To donate you can find the GoFundMe page online by clicking https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-braden-kent-through-his-journey. Read more
After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four. Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family. An investigation by the Fort Stockton Police Department is currently underway involving a shooting and stabbing of a local man. Edward Ramirez, 26, was fatally shot and stabbed on the 500 block of Pecos Street on the morning of Sept. Read more
IRAAN, TX – The Iraan High School Braves quarterback is facing a new opponent after being diagnosed with Leukemia. Iraan sophomore Braden Kent was the starting quarterback for the Braves when school started, then he went to the emergency room. “When they first came in and when we were in... Read more
