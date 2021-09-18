Top stories trending in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) What’s going on in Mt Sterling? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mt Sterling area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Goldie (Scott) Davis On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Goldie Scott Davis, of Mount Sterling, KY, formerly of Chattaroy, WV, was unexpectedly called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family who loved her so much. Goldie was born June 14, 1951 to the late Rass Scott and Sadie Canterbury Scott. She was 70 years young. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Mt. Sterling October Court Days Live Music Schedule for 2021 The Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County Tourism Commission and presenting sponsor of the festival, Community Trust Bank, announced the live music line up for Saturday and Sunday of the 2021 October Court Days festival. Live music will play on Saturday, October 17 from 10-6 pm and Sunday, October 18 from 11-6 pm... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE