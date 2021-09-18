Top stories trending in Mt Sterling

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

 6 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) What’s going on in Mt Sterling? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mt Sterling area, click here.

Mt Sterling / q95fm.net

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Goldie Scott Davis, of Mount Sterling, KY, formerly of Chattaroy, WV, was unexpectedly called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family who loved her so much. Goldie was born June 14, 1951 to the late Rass Scott and Sadie Canterbury Scott. She was 70 years young. Read more

Montgomery County / aceweekly.com

The Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County Tourism Commission and presenting sponsor of the festival, Community Trust Bank, announced the live music line up for Saturday and Sunday of the 2021 October Court Days festival. Live music will play on Saturday, October 17 from 10-6 pm and Sunday, October 18 from 11-6 pm... Read more

Mt Sterling / youtube.com

Represented by: Alyssa Boley For more information, call (859) 771-8488 or email aboley93@gmail.com Coldwell Banker McMahan, 3 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath Read more

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Mt Sterling, KY
With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

