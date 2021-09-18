Trending news headlines in Hallock
(HALLOCK, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Hallock area.
Lila Hennum, 93
Lila Hennum, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in Hallock, Minn. Lila Lorraine Lundquist was born to Richard and Emelia Lundquist in Strathcona, Minn., on Sept. 5, 1928. Lila was baptized and confirmed at Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona and attended Greenbush High School. Read more
Walter Christman, 91
Walter David Christman, 91, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Colleen’s Caring Hands in Bemidji, Minn. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji. Dave was born in La Crosse, Wis., in 1930, son of Walter and Freeda (Crane)... Read more
Reflections on the trail
Former Hallock pastor publishes book about North Shore hike. One little moth just trying to blend in and not get eaten led to a former Hallock pastor writing a book about his growth and experience hiking a 310-mile route on Minnesota’s North Shore. Last week, Frank Johnson released his book,... Read more
