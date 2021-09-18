CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Trending news headlines in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Belle Glade.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Florida / blackenterprise.com

Florida Mayor Loses 6 Unvaccinated Family Members Within Three Weeks

Florida Mayor Loses 6 Unvaccinated Family Members Within Three Weeks

The mayor of Belle Glade, Florida, has suffered repeat losses within his family due to COVID-19 and people being unvaccinated. Lisa Wilson, an aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and the wife of Bell Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, has spent the last few weeks in and out of their local chapel to bury her unvaccinated family members who passed away from COVID, WPTV reports. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why Didn’t this Mayor convince his Family to all Get Vaccinated and you expect Governor Desantis to Convince The Whole State of Florida-to Get Vaccinated

Florida / miaminewtimes.com

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

Comments
avatar

Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.

688 likes 32 dislikes 284 replies

avatar

not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.

453 likes 27 dislikes 29 replies

Belle Glade / youtube.com

Belle Glade mayor, wife lose 6 family members to COVID-19

Belle Glade mayor, wife lose 6 family members to COVID-19

The mayor of Belle Glade and his wife went door-to-door for months trying to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

Belle Glade / floridaweekly.com

Dress for Success opens in Belle Glade

Dress for Success opens in Belle Glade



Comments

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

