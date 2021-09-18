Trending news headlines in Belle Glade
Florida Mayor Loses 6 Unvaccinated Family Members Within Three Weeks
The mayor of Belle Glade, Florida, has suffered repeat losses within his family due to COVID-19 and people being unvaccinated. Lisa Wilson, an aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and the wife of Bell Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, has spent the last few weeks in and out of their local chapel to bury her unvaccinated family members who passed away from COVID, WPTV reports. Read more
Why Didn’t this Mayor convince his Family to all Get Vaccinated and you expect Governor Desantis to Convince The Whole State of Florida-to Get Vaccinated
Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case
Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more
Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.
not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.
