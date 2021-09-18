CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

What's up: News headlines in Caliente

Caliente News Watch
 6 days ago

(CALIENTE, NV) Here are today’s top stories from the Caliente area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Caliente area, click here.

Caliente / lccentral.com

Longtime volunteer recognized for service

Longtime volunteer recognized for service

There are just some people who go the extra mile to make the world a happier place. Millie FitzSimons is such a person. FitzSimons has been running the hospital thrift store for 24 years since her mother, Dot Rowe, retired. FitzSimons is retired from Caliente Youth Center, serves on the Caliente Beautification Committee, is active […] Read more

Caliente / lccentral.com

Suicide awareness walk held

Suicide awareness walk held

The National Suicide Prevention Walk was held Sept. 11 in Caliente. Janie Rippetoe from the mental health office in Panaca set up her table and placed informational signs along the linear walking trail. However, the walk received no participants this year. In the United States, there is a suicide every... Read more

Caliente / lccentral.com

Depot restoration planning progresses

Depot restoration planning progresses

Carmen Pauli from Heritage Architecture & Planning Architecture, which is overseeing the Caliente Depot’s restoration, provided an update to the city council at the Sept. 2 meeting. She said since her June visit, they’ve “made good progress, doing two field study trips, finishing the historical structure report and working on the [construction documents].” Fifty to […] Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
ABOUT

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

