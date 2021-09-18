What's up: News headlines in Caliente
Longtime volunteer recognized for service
There are just some people who go the extra mile to make the world a happier place. Millie FitzSimons is such a person. FitzSimons has been running the hospital thrift store for 24 years since her mother, Dot Rowe, retired. FitzSimons is retired from Caliente Youth Center, serves on the Caliente Beautification Committee, is active […] Read more
Suicide awareness walk held
The National Suicide Prevention Walk was held Sept. 11 in Caliente. Janie Rippetoe from the mental health office in Panaca set up her table and placed informational signs along the linear walking trail. However, the walk received no participants this year. In the United States, there is a suicide every... Read more
Depot restoration planning progresses
Carmen Pauli from Heritage Architecture & Planning Architecture, which is overseeing the Caliente Depot’s restoration, provided an update to the city council at the Sept. 2 meeting. She said since her June visit, they’ve “made good progress, doing two field study trips, finishing the historical structure report and working on the [construction documents].” Fifty to […] Read more
