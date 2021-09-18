CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

What's up: Leading stories in Las Vegas

 6 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Las Vegas area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Las Vegas area, click here.

Las Vegas / lasvegasoptic.com

Amelia "Mollie" Romero

Amelia "Mollie" Romero

Amelia “Mollie” Romero passed away quietly on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Vida Encantada Nursing Home where she had resided since 2019. She was 96 years old. She was born on Aug. 27, 1925 in El Pueblo, N.M. to her parents Ignacio and Juanita Gutierrez. In 1950, Mollie married Dave... Read more

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Holy Mass from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM

Holy Mass from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM

Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Read more

San Miguel County / lasvegasoptic.com

San Miguel County authorizes LEAD program

San Miguel County authorizes LEAD program

The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners during its Tuesday meeting authorized the sheriff’s office to participate in a program aimed at diverting low-risk drug offenders away from jail and instead into treatment facilities. The goal of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program is to “improve public safety and public... Read more

Las Vegas / lasvegasoptic.com

City Council passes ordinance regulating cannabis sales

City Council passes ordinance regulating cannabis sales

The Las Vegas City Council passed a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting that limits the sales of cannabis between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Lawmakers in January legalized the use of recreational cannabis in New Mexico. Sales are expected to begin April 1. Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas, NM
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

