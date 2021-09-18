What's up: Leading stories in Las Vegas
(LAS VEGAS, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Las Vegas area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Las Vegas area, click here.
Amelia "Mollie" Romero
Amelia “Mollie” Romero passed away quietly on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Vida Encantada Nursing Home where she had resided since 2019. She was 96 years old. She was born on Aug. 27, 1925 in El Pueblo, N.M. to her parents Ignacio and Juanita Gutierrez. In 1950, Mollie married Dave... Read more
Holy Mass from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Read more
San Miguel County authorizes LEAD program
The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners during its Tuesday meeting authorized the sheriff’s office to participate in a program aimed at diverting low-risk drug offenders away from jail and instead into treatment facilities. The goal of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program is to “improve public safety and public... Read more
City Council passes ordinance regulating cannabis sales
The Las Vegas City Council passed a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting that limits the sales of cannabis between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Lawmakers in January legalized the use of recreational cannabis in New Mexico. Sales are expected to begin April 1. Read more
Comments / 0