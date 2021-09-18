CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids news digest: Top stories today

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 6 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) The news in Big Rapids never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Big Rapids area, click here.

Big Rapids / fsutorch.com

Bulldogs gather for student involvement

Bulldogs gather for student involvement

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, dozens of registered student organizations (RSOs) and Mecosta County vendors engaged with students at Robinson Quad for the annual Bulldog Bonanza. Student activities specialist Teresa Fogel stat- ed that Bulldog Bonanza has been held for over 20 years. She sees the event as an opportunity for students to discover how they can become in- volved. Read more

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids football team face undefeated Central Montcalm in Week 3

Big Rapids football team face undefeated Central Montcalm in Week 3

BIG RAPIDS — One week removed from earning a win over Newaygo in the first game played at Cardinal Stadium, the Big Rapids football team will be back on the road once again Friday night for conference action. It was a historic occasion that marked the beginning of a new... Read more

Morley / bigrapidsnews.com

Morley Stanwood volleyball team quickly sweeps Hesperia

Morley Stanwood volleyball team quickly sweeps Hesperia

MORLEY — The Morley Stanwood volleyball team continued its winning ways with a sweep over the Hesperia Panthers (25-10, 25-8, 25-7) on Wednesday evening. It’s the Mohawks’ seventh consecutive victory and comes on the heels of their victorious showing during the Big Rapids Invitational over the weekend. The win brings... Read more

Big Rapids / manisteenews.com

See inside Big Rapids' new Dollar General

See inside Big Rapids' new Dollar General

BIG RAPIDS – The latest business to join the Big Rapids area has only one goal, to save you money. The Dollar General store opened its doors Monday, Sept. 13, to much anticipation of the low-cost products the chain offers. The new store is at 18444 Northland Dive in Big... Read more

ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

