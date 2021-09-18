Big Rapids news digest: Top stories today
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) The news in Big Rapids never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Big Rapids area, click here.
Bulldogs gather for student involvement
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, dozens of registered student organizations (RSOs) and Mecosta County vendors engaged with students at Robinson Quad for the annual Bulldog Bonanza. Student activities specialist Teresa Fogel stat- ed that Bulldog Bonanza has been held for over 20 years. She sees the event as an opportunity for students to discover how they can become in- volved. Read more
Big Rapids football team face undefeated Central Montcalm in Week 3
BIG RAPIDS — One week removed from earning a win over Newaygo in the first game played at Cardinal Stadium, the Big Rapids football team will be back on the road once again Friday night for conference action. It was a historic occasion that marked the beginning of a new... Read more
Morley Stanwood volleyball team quickly sweeps Hesperia
MORLEY — The Morley Stanwood volleyball team continued its winning ways with a sweep over the Hesperia Panthers (25-10, 25-8, 25-7) on Wednesday evening. It’s the Mohawks’ seventh consecutive victory and comes on the heels of their victorious showing during the Big Rapids Invitational over the weekend. The win brings... Read more
See inside Big Rapids' new Dollar General
BIG RAPIDS – The latest business to join the Big Rapids area has only one goal, to save you money. The Dollar General store opened its doors Monday, Sept. 13, to much anticipation of the low-cost products the chain offers. The new store is at 18444 Northland Dive in Big... Read more
Comments / 0