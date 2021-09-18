CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Top Ionia news stories

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 6 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Ionia area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ionia / youtube.com

'They can't do that': Video showing Ionia student in blackface causes concern

'They can't do that': Video showing Ionia student in blackface causes concern

Some are worried that the students involved were not told to take the makeup off, and it's sparked a deeper discussion. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Ionia volleyball hitting expectations for new coach Heidi Wenzel

Ionia volleyball hitting expectations for new coach Heidi Wenzel

Ionia volleyball coach Heidi Wenzel was somewhat familiar with the Bulldogs from her time at the helm of Portland St. Patrick. The teams had interacted a few times at scrimmages, but the Bulldogs play in a higher division than the Shamrocks and the two teams are in different conferences. But still, Wenzel had a decent idea what to expect. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Allegations of blackface by students at IHS football game investigated by district

Allegations of blackface by students at IHS football game investigated by district

IONIA — An Ionia Public Schools investigation found “no evidence of ill intent” after some students wore black paint on their faces while attending the high school’s varsity football game last Friday, according to its superintendent. The district will no longer have “black out” or “white out” student section themes... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Comedy play to raise money for Ionia-area homeless shelter

Comedy play to raise money for Ionia-area homeless shelter

IONIA — Several churches in the Ionia area are inviting the community to have some laughs to raise money for a good cause. “The Ladies of Harmony,” a comedy play, will be performed in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Main St., in downtown Ionia. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ionia, MI
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
66
Followers
431
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy