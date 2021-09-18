Top Ionia news stories
(IONIA, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Ionia area.
'They can't do that': Video showing Ionia student in blackface causes concern
Some are worried that the students involved were not told to take the makeup off, and it's sparked a deeper discussion. Read more
Ionia volleyball hitting expectations for new coach Heidi Wenzel
Ionia volleyball coach Heidi Wenzel was somewhat familiar with the Bulldogs from her time at the helm of Portland St. Patrick. The teams had interacted a few times at scrimmages, but the Bulldogs play in a higher division than the Shamrocks and the two teams are in different conferences. But still, Wenzel had a decent idea what to expect. Read more
Allegations of blackface by students at IHS football game investigated by district
IONIA — An Ionia Public Schools investigation found “no evidence of ill intent” after some students wore black paint on their faces while attending the high school’s varsity football game last Friday, according to its superintendent. The district will no longer have “black out” or “white out” student section themes... Read more
Comedy play to raise money for Ionia-area homeless shelter
IONIA — Several churches in the Ionia area are inviting the community to have some laughs to raise money for a good cause. “The Ladies of Harmony,” a comedy play, will be performed in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Main St., in downtown Ionia. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Read more
