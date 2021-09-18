Trending news headlines in Ville Platte

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte News Beat
 6 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) The news in Ville Platte never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Evangeline Parish / youtube.com

Nicholas brings severe flooding to Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte / evangelinetoday.com

VILLE PLATTE – Funeral services were held at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Ville Platte on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, for J. L. Fontenot, 89, who passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Ville Platte surrounded by his loving family. Father Mitch Guidry was celebrant of the Mass and conducted the funeral services. Burial took place in…

Ville Platte / huntinglife.com

SilencerCo's newly released "American Gun" episode spotlights a farmer from the small town of Ville Platte, Louisiana. In a campaign intended to prove the diversity of gun owners, "American Gun: The Farmer," launched on September 15, 2021, reveals a unique point of view from someone who has been surrounded by firearms his entire life.

Ville Platte / evangelinetoday.com

If there's an argument for the most quarantine ravaged team in 2021, the Ville Platte Bulldogs certainly have an argument. They couldn't participate in a fall scrimmage, a jamboree and had to forfeit its first two regular season games. So, after all that, the Bulldogs will finally strap it up this Friday against Northwood-Lena. Head coach Jorie Randle is excited to finally get the season started…

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

