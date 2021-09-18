Top stories trending in Clarksdale

Diet and weight training paying off for Clarkdale RB Mason Horne

Clarksdale’s Mason Horne had a preference: He’d rather carry the football himself and follow a block instead of dishing out a block for another running back. As an underclassman, Horne weighed approximately 205 pounds — not a bad weight for a running back, but the weight wasn’t “good weight.” So in February 2020, Horne began the Keto diet and dropped down to 165 pounds, then he joined Fitness Depot that summer and started bulking up. Read more