Clarksdale, MS

Top stories trending in Clarksdale

Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 6 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Clarksdale.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Clarksdale / actionnews5.com

Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested

Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man who investigators believe made a threatening voicemail to the mayor of Clarksdale has been arrested. Joseph Pittman is charged with felony eluding a law enforcement officer after being arrested late Tuesday night. He was also arrested on a warrant for stalking. Officials say the...

Clarksdale / meridianstar.com

Diet and weight training paying off for Clarkdale RB Mason Horne

Diet and weight training paying off for Clarkdale RB Mason Horne

Clarksdale's Mason Horne had a preference: He'd rather carry the football himself and follow a block instead of dishing out a block for another running back. As an underclassman, Horne weighed approximately 205 pounds — not a bad weight for a running back, but the weight wasn't "good weight." So in February 2020, Horne began the Keto diet and dropped down to 165 pounds, then he joined Fitness Depot that summer and started bulking up.

Mississippi / youtube.com

More than $40,000 awarded to Mississippi's Second Congressional District

More than $40,000 awarded to Mississippi’s Second Congressional District

News. Read more

Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

How the Top 10 teams in Mississippi fared in Week 4 – Sept. 17 scores

How the Top 10 teams in Mississippi fared in Week 4 – Sept. 17 scores

1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41 The Warriors made a run late, but had a final drive stall near midfield and their 15-game winning streak snapped on their home field by a Greenville Christian team that has now beaten Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jackson Prep and Oak Grove in the same season.

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

