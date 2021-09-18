Bainbridge news digest: Top stories today

Picking the SEC: Can the Gators spring a trap on Bryce Young? Plus danger for Auburn and tests for Mississippi State, Ole Miss

Florida’s touchdown leader, Dameon Pierce, was an Alabama commitment for 11 months as a high school junior and won’t forget his talks with Nick Saban. “Bro, that’s like one of the gods of college football,” said Pierce, who flipped to Florida because it was easier for his mother to attend games from her home in Bainbridge, Ga. Read more