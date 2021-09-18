Bainbridge news digest: Top stories today
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bainbridge.
For more stories like these, click here.
Picking the SEC: Can the Gators spring a trap on Bryce Young? Plus danger for Auburn and tests for Mississippi State, Ole Miss
Florida’s touchdown leader, Dameon Pierce, was an Alabama commitment for 11 months as a high school junior and won’t forget his talks with Nick Saban. “Bro, that’s like one of the gods of college football,” said Pierce, who flipped to Florida because it was easier for his mother to attend games from her home in Bainbridge, Ga. Read more
Bainbridge traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 convicted felons
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop led to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) finding a handgun inside the vehicle, according to the department’s Facebook page. BPS said on Wednesday, around 2 p.m., an officer with the Criminal Enforcement Division conducted a traffic stop on a... Read more
ABAC Bainbridge arts series opens with Black Market Trust
TIFTON — The Black Market Trust takes the stage in the Kirbo Center at ABAC Bainbridge on Sept. 27 as part of the Carter Arts & Lecture Series presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Visitors will witness five world-class musicians perform songs with a Gypsy jazz blend. The Black Market... Read more
