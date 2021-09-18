Trending local news in Newberry

Women’s soccer defeated by Mount Olive

NEWBERRY — The Wolves women’s soccer team played their home opener Sept.8, hosting the University of Mount Olive Trojans and coming away with a 3-0 defeat. Other than a free kick for each side, there was little action until the 13th minute, when a Wolves set piece from Jaidyn Jacobs went wide for the first shot of the match. Three minutes later, Mount Olive turned things up a notch when Emily Hein gathered the ball in the box and chipped it over advancing keeper Delaney Hood to break the stalemate. The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides pressing the attack and being continually rebuffed. Things heated up shortly before the break, as the Trojans registered three shots on target in the last four minutes of the half, but the Wolves defense held strong and the teams left the field with the score still at 1-0. Read more