Trending local news in Newberry

Women’s soccer defeated by Mount Olive
NEWBERRY — The Wolves women’s soccer team played their home opener Sept.8, hosting the University of Mount Olive Trojans and coming away with a 3-0 defeat. Other than a free kick for each side, there was little action until the 13th minute, when a Wolves set piece from Jaidyn Jacobs went wide for the first shot of the match. Three minutes later, Mount Olive turned things up a notch when Emily Hein gathered the ball in the box and chipped it over advancing keeper Delaney Hood to break the stalemate. The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides pressing the attack and being continually rebuffed. Things heated up shortly before the break, as the Trojans registered three shots on target in the last four minutes of the half, but the Wolves defense held strong and the teams left the field with the score still at 1-0. Read more
North Greenville downs Wolves
NEWBERRY — North Greenville used a strong second quarter to defeat Newberry 24-14 Saturday night in the Wolves’ home opener. Neither team could put points up on the board to begin the game as the defenses bent but didn’t break. The Crusaders finally broke the scoreless tie with a touchdown with just under four minutes to go in the first period. North Greenville added another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a two-touchdown lead over Newberry. Read more
Newberry hands Lindenwood first home loss since ‘16
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — It had been 18 games and 1,804 days since the Lindenwood University Lions lost at Hunter Stadium, but as the clock ticked toward zero, the Newberry Wolves usurped the Limestone Saints as the latest visiting team to walk out of Hunter Stadium victorious. It was the... Read more
Wolves Set to Open SAC Conference Play in the Mountains
Newberry, S.C. - The Newberry College Volleyball team will be traveling to the mountains over the weekend to open South Atlantic Conference (SAC) play against the Pioneers of Tusculum and the Cavaliers of UVA Wise on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., respectfully. The Wolves carry a... Read more
