Yazoo City, MS

Top Yazoo City news stories

Yazoo City Voice
 6 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Yazoo City area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Yazoo City / youtube.com

Police investigate double homicide in Yazoo City

News. Read more

Yazoo City / youtube.com

Two killed in officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City

News. Read more

Yazoo City / fox40jackson.com

Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out

Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) – The mother of a woman who was killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday said her daughter was killed after she had been taken hostage by a man who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday. Katrina Simpson, 27, and Timothy Grayson were killed Thursday during a police-involved... Read more

Jackson / youtube.com

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Jackson

An officer-involved shooting ends with a deadly outcome. Subscribe to WAPT on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1hYcJNa Get more Jackson news: http://www.wapt.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/16wapt Follow us: https://twitter.com/16WAPTNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/16wapt/ Read more

ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

