Trending local news in Douglas

Pit Fire Pottery Festival ignites the magic on Oct. 1
The Pit Fire Pottery Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 5 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus located at 4190 West Highway 80, Douglas, Ariz. This year, the festival will have an Ignite the Magic theme. “Ceramic pit firing is the oldest traditional method of... Read more
K9 competition attracts 43 teams
DOUGLAS — A wide variety of breeds of dogs along with their handlers were in Douglas competing in the K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch Douglas regional competition Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street. This was the first time Douglas has hosted this event. Douglas residents Brittany and Nathan... Read more
Local photographer holds exhibit at The Gallery
DOUGLAS — Local photographer Francisco Moreno is displaying some of his work at The Gallery on 10th Street this month. His display will be available until Sept. 30. Moreno is a retired city employee of the Douglas Public Library. “I lived in Douglas for 24 years and moved to Tucson... Read more
Rights groups advocate for 'climate-focused' approach to quell deaths at the border
A stretch of border fencing east of Douglas constructed as part of President Trump's initiative to erect a taller wall along the southern border. November 2020. A coalition of nearly 70 human rights organizations co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden this week asking his administration to adopt a climate-focused approach to the border. Read more
