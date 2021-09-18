CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

Trending local news in Douglas

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Douglas area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Douglas / cochise.edu

Pit Fire Pottery Festival ignites the magic on Oct. 1

Pit Fire Pottery Festival ignites the magic on Oct. 1

The Pit Fire Pottery Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 5 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus located at 4190 West Highway 80, Douglas, Ariz. This year, the festival will have an Ignite the Magic theme. “Ceramic pit firing is the oldest traditional method of... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Douglas / myheraldreview.com

K9 competition attracts 43 teams

K9 competition attracts 43 teams

DOUGLAS — A wide variety of breeds of dogs along with their handlers were in Douglas competing in the K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch Douglas regional competition Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street. This was the first time Douglas has hosted this event. Douglas residents Brittany and Nathan... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Douglas / myheraldreview.com

Local photographer holds exhibit at The Gallery

Local photographer holds exhibit at The Gallery

DOUGLAS — Local photographer Francisco Moreno is displaying some of his work at The Gallery on 10th Street this month. His display will be available until Sept. 30. Moreno is a retired city employee of the Douglas Public Library. “I lived in Douglas for 24 years and moved to Tucson... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Douglas / azpm.org

Rights groups advocate for 'climate-focused' approach to quell deaths at the border

Rights groups advocate for 'climate-focused' approach to quell deaths at the border

A stretch of border fencing east of Douglas constructed as part of President Trump's initiative to erect a taller wall along the southern border. November 2020. A coalition of nearly 70 human rights organizations co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden this week asking his administration to adopt a climate-focused approach to the border. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, AZ
Government
City
Douglas, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
55
Followers
393
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy