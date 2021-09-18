Payson news wrap: What’s trending
(PAYSON, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Payson area.
Discount Mart opens in Payson
Husband-and-wife team Melissa and Mike Cave know a good deal when they see one. They opened Discount Mart in Payson on Sept. 7, their second discount store in the state. The store, at 211 E. Highway 260 between Radio Shack and Smoke This in the Safeway Shopping Center, features brand names at low prices. Read more
Adventure on someone else's street
The town touts its “Adventure Where We Live” slogan that invites tourists to come up and enjoy the place many of us call home, but parking isn’t guaranteed. At least, that’s how you could read the latest dustup over neighborhood access to the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) at the east end of Phoenix Street. Read more
Tonto Apache made history by launching onsite retail sportsbook in Arizona
The Tonto Apache’s have made history after becoming the first Indian tribe in Arizona to roll out a live onsite retail sportsbook, the group announced on Thursday’s press release. A First in Arizona. The Tonto Apache launched the retail sportsbook at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino in Payson, Arizona. Backed by... Read more
Mary Tourville Bouse (1921-2021)
Mary Tourville Bouse, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, born October 8, 1921 in El Reno, Oklahoma, passed September 11, 2021 in Payson, Arizona. Survived by Chere Osbun (Jessie), Susan Luckett (Lou), Allison Carter (Jim), Mari-Louise Lee, and Fred Bouse, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren. Mary loved to cook, and... Read more
