Payson, AZ

Payson news wrap: What’s trending

Payson Post
Payson Post
 6 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Payson area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Discount Mart opens in Payson

Discount Mart opens in Payson

Husband-and-wife team Melissa and Mike Cave know a good deal when they see one. They opened Discount Mart in Payson on Sept. 7, their second discount store in the state. The store, at 211 E. Highway 260 between Radio Shack and Smoke This in the Safeway Shopping Center, features brand names at low prices. Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Adventure on someone else's street

Adventure on someone else's street

The town touts its “Adventure Where We Live” slogan that invites tourists to come up and enjoy the place many of us call home, but parking isn’t guaranteed. At least, that’s how you could read the latest dustup over neighborhood access to the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) at the east end of Phoenix Street. Read more

Arizona / goldencasinonews.com

Tonto Apache made history by launching onsite retail sportsbook in Arizona

Tonto Apache made history by launching onsite retail sportsbook in Arizona

The Tonto Apache’s have made history after becoming the first Indian tribe in Arizona to roll out a live onsite retail sportsbook, the group announced on Thursday’s press release. A First in Arizona. The Tonto Apache launched the retail sportsbook at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino in Payson, Arizona. Backed by... Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Mary Tourville Bouse (1921-2021)

Mary Tourville Bouse (1921-2021)

Mary Tourville Bouse, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, born October 8, 1921 in El Reno, Oklahoma, passed September 11, 2021 in Payson, Arizona. Survived by Chere Osbun (Jessie), Susan Luckett (Lou), Allison Carter (Jim), Mari-Louise Lee, and Fred Bouse, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren. Mary loved to cook, and... Read more

Payson, AZ
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

