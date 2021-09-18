Trending news headlines in Rutland
(RUTLAND, VT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rutland.
How environmental services teams help keep hospitals safe during COVID
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people fear hospitals are dangerous places because of COVID, but the Rutland Regional Medical Center says thanks to their environmental services team, this is actually one of the safest places in the community. “We need everyone to understand that the hospital is safe. We will... Read more
Scoreboard and schedule for Sept. 16
Here's what happened in Addison County sports this past week. See below for this week's schedule of games and events. 9/9 OV vs. Rutland............................. 2-1 9/10 Missisquoi vs. VUHS......... 3-2 (OT) 9/14 Mt. Mansfield vs. Mt. Abe........... 2-0 9/15 Fair Haven vs. MUHS................ 3-3 9/15 OV at West Rutland..... Ppd.... Read more
Weekend Warriors: Early contenders emerging
Getting off to a fast start gives a team an extra jolt of confidence as the air gets more bitter and the hits sting just a little bit more. We’re just a few weeks away from seeing temperatures begin to drop and those light sweatshirts worn by spectators being traded in for jackets and hand-warmers. Read more
Raymond O. Gould, 1961-2021
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Raymond O. Gould “Randy” passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021. Randy was born Nov. 29, 1961 in Rutland, Vt. Randy grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., and then moved out to Portland, Ore., for many years before returning to the area in 2014. Randy was well known for his loud boisterous laugh and his willingness to always help a friend or family member in need. He loved animals, especially dogs. We like to think that Randy’s beloved dog Casey was waiting at the gate of heaven to meet him. Read more
