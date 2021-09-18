CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Trending news headlines in Rutland

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 6 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rutland.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rutland / wcax.com

How environmental services teams help keep hospitals safe during COVID

How environmental services teams help keep hospitals safe during COVID

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people fear hospitals are dangerous places because of COVID, but the Rutland Regional Medical Center says thanks to their environmental services team, this is actually one of the safest places in the community. “We need everyone to understand that the hospital is safe. We will... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Addison County / addisonindependent.com

Scoreboard and schedule for Sept. 16

Scoreboard and schedule for Sept. 16

Here's what happened in Addison County sports this past week. See below for this week's schedule of games and events. 9/9 OV vs. Rutland............................. 2-1 9/10 Missisquoi vs. VUHS......... 3-2 (OT) 9/14 Mt. Mansfield vs. Mt. Abe........... 2-0 9/15 Fair Haven vs. MUHS................ 3-3 9/15 OV at West Rutland..... Ppd.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Rutland / rutlandherald.com

Weekend Warriors: Early contenders emerging

Weekend Warriors: Early contenders emerging

Getting off to a fast start gives a team an extra jolt of confidence as the air gets more bitter and the hits sting just a little bit more. We’re just a few weeks away from seeing temperatures begin to drop and those light sweatshirts worn by spectators being traded in for jackets and hand-warmers. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Rutland / vermontjournal.com

Raymond O. Gould, 1961-2021

Raymond O. Gould, 1961-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Raymond O. Gould “Randy” passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021. Randy was born Nov. 29, 1961 in Rutland, Vt. Randy grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., and then moved out to Portland, Ore., for many years before returning to the area in 2014. Randy was well known for his loud boisterous laugh and his willingness to always help a friend or family member in need. He loved animals, especially dogs. We like to think that Randy’s beloved dog Casey was waiting at the gate of heaven to meet him. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Rutland, VT
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
84
Followers
461
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy