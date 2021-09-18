Trending news headlines in Rutland

Raymond O. Gould, 1961-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Raymond O. Gould “Randy” passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021. Randy was born Nov. 29, 1961 in Rutland, Vt. Randy grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., and then moved out to Portland, Ore., for many years before returning to the area in 2014. Randy was well known for his loud boisterous laugh and his willingness to always help a friend or family member in need. He loved animals, especially dogs. We like to think that Randy’s beloved dog Casey was waiting at the gate of heaven to meet him. Read more