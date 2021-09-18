CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

What's up: News headlines in Altus

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 6 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Altus.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Altus / altustimes.com

Winners announced for turtle races

Winners announced for turtle races

The results are in for the 2021 Turtle Race sponsored by the Altus Rotary Club at the Jackson County Fair. The Altus Times does not have the names of the actual turtles who won, just the names of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Jackson County / altustimes.com

GOP town hall meeting set for Sept. 20

GOP town hall meeting set for Sept. 20

A Town Hall meeting, sponsored by the Jackson County GOP, will be held Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Altus City Auditorium, 201 E. Commerce. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website! To continue... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Altus / altustimes.com

ALTUS HOSTS VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

ALTUS HOSTS VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

When Altus Public Schools decided to start a volleyball program three years ago there were hopes that they could one day host a tournament. For the first time in Altus athletic sports history, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Altus / altustimes.com

Meeting held to announce football reorganization

Meeting held to announce football reorganization

A group of over 100 Altus High School athletes, their parents and coaches gathered at a meeting of football parents on Monday, Sept. 13. The meeting followed acceptance of the resignation of Head …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Altus, OK
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
116
Followers
422
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy