Pampa, TX

Pampa news digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) The news in Pampa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pampa area, click here.

Paula Lynn Schoonover

Paula Lynn Schoonover, 53, of Greenland passed away Sunday at her home, she was born February 9, 1968, in Amarillo, Texas the daughter of Ronnie and Jo Wadley Murphy. Paula married James “Jake” Schoonover December 24, 1988, in Pampa, Texas, moving to Arkansas in 1991. She worked as an Optician Technician, and was on Greenland’s School Board, Greenland’s Planning Commission, Paula also helped in organizing the 2008 “Save our School” fundraiser in Greenland saving it from being annexed into another school system. Paula enjoyed her time gardening, playing a variety of musical instruments, but most of all enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Read more

Lone senior Fossett, Lady Harvesters dominant in sweep over Childress

The Pampa Lady Harvesters (19-9) dominated Childress on Tuesday night as they swept the Lady Cats 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-12) on a night where they celebrated their lone senior Haley Fossett. “That’s the best I’ve seen us play all year, by far. I feel like we are finally getting used... Read more

Home For Sale: 1028 S WELLS ST, Pampa, TX 79065 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1028SWELLSST.C21.com 1028 S WELLS ST Pampa, TX 79065 MLS 21-12830 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 2 bed 1 one, garage, new central heat, water heater, roof, flooring. inside paint meter service. Remodeled bath. New roof in 2017. Contact Agent: Gary Winton Boston & Company Read more

Andre’ Louise Roberson

Andre’ Louise Roberson, 76, a lifelong resident of Pampa, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born December 5, 1944, to James and Virginia Herring in Pampa. Andre’ never knew a stranger and being born and raised in Pampa, may have contributed to her love of visiting... Read more

Pampa, TX
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

