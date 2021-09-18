Pampa news digest: Top stories today

(PAMPA, TX) The news in Pampa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Paula Lynn Schoonover Paula Lynn Schoonover, 53, of Greenland passed away Sunday at her home, she was born February 9, 1968, in Amarillo, Texas the daughter of Ronnie and Jo Wadley Murphy. Paula married James “Jake” Schoonover December 24, 1988, in Pampa, Texas, moving to Arkansas in 1991. She worked as an Optician Technician, and was on Greenland’s School Board, Greenland’s Planning Commission, Paula also helped in organizing the 2008 “Save our School” fundraiser in Greenland saving it from being annexed into another school system. Paula enjoyed her time gardening, playing a variety of musical instruments, but most of all enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Read more

Lone senior Fossett, Lady Harvesters dominant in sweep over Childress The Pampa Lady Harvesters (19-9) dominated Childress on Tuesday night as they swept the Lady Cats 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-12) on a night where they celebrated their lone senior Haley Fossett. “That’s the best I’ve seen us play all year, by far. I feel like we are finally getting used... Read more

Home For Sale: 1028 S WELLS ST, Pampa, TX 79065 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1028SWELLSST.C21.com 1028 S WELLS ST Pampa, TX 79065 MLS 21-12830 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 2 bed 1 one, garage, new central heat, water heater, roof, flooring. inside paint meter service. Remodeled bath. New roof in 2017. Contact Agent: Gary Winton Boston & Company Read more

