Defuniak Springs, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Defuniak Springs

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 6 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) The news in Defuniak Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Walton County / waltonoutdoors.com

Enter the plant show competition at the Walton County Fair this October

The Walton County Fair invites all citizens of Walton and Holmes County to enter their finest plants in the 2021 Potted Plant Show. The fairgrounds are located at 790 N 9th Street in DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433. Plants will be received on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 8:00 AM to... Read more

Walton County / waltonsun.com

'It’s a win-win': Walton and Liberty fire departments partner to expand medical services

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County Fire Rescue and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department are partnering to ensure first responders are equipped with the supplies and training needed to provide quality care during medical emergencies. The agencies updated their mutual aid agreement May 14 to standardize medical treatment for county residents.... Read more

Defuniak Springs / nwfdailynews.com

DeFuniak Springs Councilman Anthony Vallee getting training on sustainable community growth

DeFuniak Springs Councilman Anthony Vallee getting training on sustainable community growth

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Anthony J. Vallée, an architect who serves on the DeFuniak Springs City Council, has been named to the second class of Smart Growth America’s Champions Institute. Smart Growth America is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., that works toward urban development policies that help create safe,... Read more

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

