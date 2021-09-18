Susanville news wrap: What’s trending

(SUSANVILLE, CA) The news in Susanville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar September 13 – September 20, 2021 Lassen Union High School District Adult Programs – Diploma Gold. Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30 – 8:30pm at Lassen High School, 1110 Main St, Susanville. Free Courses: Open Entry. Diploma Gold – Offers a high school diploma program. Please call Zeane’ Barber at 530-257-2703 to sign up or for more information. Read more

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 16, 1952 Sixty youths of the National Youth Administration will receive academic training again this year in forestry and lumbering through the offices of the Lassen high school and junior college. Arrangements have been made by the school board with P. D. Hanson, supervisor of the forest service, in charge of the... Read more

Suicide Awareness: Out of the Darkness Walk to be Held September 25th at Memorial Park Susanville’s annual Out of Darkness Walk, an event that lets local participants join with hundreds of thousands of people across the country to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held Saturday, September 25th, in Memorial Park. The AFSP is a non-profit organization that invests in new research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy and supports survivors of suicide loss. Read more

