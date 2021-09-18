CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Susanville news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) The news in Susanville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar September 13 – September 20, 2021

Lassen Union High School District Adult Programs – Diploma Gold. Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30 – 8:30pm at Lassen High School, 1110 Main St, Susanville. Free Courses: Open Entry. Diploma Gold – Offers a high school diploma program. Please call Zeane’ Barber at 530-257-2703 to sign up or for more information. Read more

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 16, 1952

Sixty youths of the National Youth Administration will receive academic training again this year in forestry and lumbering through the offices of the Lassen high school and junior college. Arrangements have been made by the school board with P. D. Hanson, supervisor of the forest service, in charge of the... Read more

Suicide Awareness: Out of the Darkness Walk to be Held September 25th at Memorial Park

Susanville’s annual Out of Darkness Walk, an event that lets local participants join with hundreds of thousands of people across the country to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held Saturday, September 25th, in Memorial Park. The AFSP is a non-profit organization that invests in new research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy and supports survivors of suicide loss. Read more

Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!

The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered free... Read more

ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

