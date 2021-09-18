Uvalde news digest: Top stories today
(UVALDE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Uvalde.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Uvalde area, click here.
Uvalde vs Hondo 091121 by Tommy Hays
LSG contributor Tommy Hays (@Tommy_Hays) was on hand with his camera to capture the action throughout!. (click a photo to see slideshow) (to see your team's game photos highlighted on LSG, contact us) Read more
Elijah J. Camacho
Elijah Jay Camacho, 1 day, of Uvalde died on Sept. 11, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. He was born to Crystal and Jason Camacho on Sept. 10, 2021, in Uvalde. He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Carrson Hernandez and Reed Camacho, all of Uvalde; maternal grandparents, Maria Rodriguez and Aurora and Raul De Hoyos II, all of Uvalde; paternal grandparents, Sonya Negrete and Jesus Camacho of Uvalde; maternal great-grandparents, Jesus Arias and Maria and Raul De Hoyos, all of Uvalde; paternal great-grandparents, Elma Negrete and Fidel Camacho, all of Uvalde; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Read more
Michael A. Swift
Michael Aaron Swift, 56, of Uvalde died on Sept. 9, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uvalde. Cremation is under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A complete obituary will be included in a future edition of... Read more
Josefa A. Lira
Josefa Aguinaga Lira, 97, of Uvalde died on Sept. 10, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. Visitation began Tuesday at 2 p.m. and a rosary was recited at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral service was held yesterday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Read more
Comments / 0