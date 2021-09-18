Uvalde news digest: Top stories today

Elijah J. Camacho

Elijah Jay Camacho, 1 day, of Uvalde died on Sept. 11, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. He was born to Crystal and Jason Camacho on Sept. 10, 2021, in Uvalde. He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Carrson Hernandez and Reed Camacho, all of Uvalde; maternal grandparents, Maria Rodriguez and Aurora and Raul De Hoyos II, all of Uvalde; paternal grandparents, Sonya Negrete and Jesus Camacho of Uvalde; maternal great-grandparents, Jesus Arias and Maria and Raul De Hoyos, all of Uvalde; paternal great-grandparents, Elma Negrete and Fidel Camacho, all of Uvalde; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Read more