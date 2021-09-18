CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conan O'Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly ).

Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer, who was a friend of the former NFL running back. In later interviews with David Letterman and Howard Stern, Macdonald blamed Ohlmeyer, whose feud with Macdonald didn’t end there.

“The word came down: You can’t book Norm Macdonald anymore. It came from the top, from Don Ohlmeyer,” O’Brien said. “Don Ohlmeyer was the one who suggested me for ‘Late Night’ — he gave me the job — so I had a lot of feelings of loyalty toward Don Ohlmeyer. I wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for Don sticking with me. I owe him that. So I wrote a letter to Don that said, ‘I got this directive. You’ve hired me to do the best show I can do, and this is my best guest. So I need to do my job, which is the best show I can do.'”

O’Brien said Ohlmeyer told him something to the effect of “I expected better of you,” as O’Brien continued to book Macdonald as a guest anyway on both “Late Night” and eventually “The Tonight Show.”

After “ SNL ,” Macdonald went on to appear in numerous movies, including Milos Forman’s “Man on the Moon” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt.” He also voiced Lucky the dog in all three “Dr. Dolittle” films starring Eddie Murphy. Macdonald was also a regular staple on television. He did voice work for Nickelodeon’s “Fairly Oddparents,” guested on “My Name is Earl,” and was a regular on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He was also a judge on the NBC reality-competition series “Last Comic Standing” and briefly immortalized the role of Colonel Sanders on a series of commercials for Kentucky Fried Chicken. In 2018, Netflix premiered the series “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”

Paste Magazine

Letterman, Conan, and Other Late Night Hosts Remember Norm Macdonald

Comedy lost one of its most original voices yesterday with the death of Norm Macdonald. The 61-year-old stand-up legend and former SNL cast member excelled at all manner of comedy, but was especially great as a talk show guest, where his blunt, deadpan jokes and rambling stories would often crack the host up even more than they would the audience. His loss is a huge one for comedy, and it was felt especially keenly by his fellow comics, especially the talk show hosts who were his friends, colleagues and acolytes. Their tributes to Macdonald poured out on social media and their own TV shows today, serving as a testament to how much the comedian was loved by his peers.
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald: To Hell With Flossing | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/13/95) Norm Macdonald jokes about biting his tongue, having too many teeth, and lying to his dentist. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
CELEBRITIES
the-journal.com

O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

NEW YORK (AP) - Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today.” - Conan O'Brien on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Turtle Joke | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 05/07/96) Norm Macdonald tells a "true story" about a turtle, a drunk, and a dartboard. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram...
ANIMALS
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Got Headbutted By Dennis Rodman | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/11/96) Norm Macdonald talks about being headbutted by Dennis Rodman during Weekend Update and betting on a horse called “Lucky 7.”. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Met Larry Flynt At Correspondents' Dinner | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 5/15/97) Norm Macdonald talks about following the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and meeting Larry Flynt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team...
ENTERTAINMENT
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Story About A Life-Saving Pig | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 03/21/96) Norm Macdonald tells a story about a Canadian farmer's life-saving pig. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamcoco/. ABOUT LATE...
ANIMALS
Finger Lakes Times

Conan, Andy, & Producer Frank Smiley Remember Norm Macdonald | Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Conan, Andy, and longtime producer Frank Smiley talk about Norm Macdonald’s first “Late Night” appearance, his famous interview with Courtney-Thorne Smith, and how Norm could make Conan laugh like no other guest. Hear the full episode: http://listen.teamcoco.com/norm. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
CELEBRITIES
