Hannibal, MO

What's up: Top news in Hannibal

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 6 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Hannibal area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hannibal area, click here.

Hannibal

Strong Hickman teams sweeps Hannibal volleyball

HANNIBAL — Hannibal was unable to get much going against a strong Hickman volleyball team on Tuesday night at Korf Gymnasium, with the Pirates falling to the Kewpies 3-0. Hickman won all three sets by the margin of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20. “We knew Hickman was going to be a... Read more

Missouri

BASF Plant in Missouri Seeks Apprentices

German chemicals giant BASF announced that its location in Hannibal, MO is currently accepting applications for participation in its North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) “The apprenticeship program will provide opportunities for people in Northeast Missouri to consider meaningful careers in manufacturing,” Deanna Pinkham, BASF Site Director in Hannibal, said... Read more

Missouri

Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Hannibal man had to be flown to a hospital in Columbia after a crash Wednesday in Ralls County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said it happened at 3:50 p.m. on Route E a half mile south of Saverton. It said James Foster,... Read more

Hannibal

Penny Lane Hedgpeth

Penny Lane Hedgpeth, 30, of Hannibal, died September 16, 2021, at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Read more

Comments / 0

Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

