What's up: Top news in Hannibal

Strong Hickman teams sweeps Hannibal volleyball
HANNIBAL — Hannibal was unable to get much going against a strong Hickman volleyball team on Tuesday night at Korf Gymnasium, with the Pirates falling to the Kewpies 3-0. Hickman won all three sets by the margin of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20. "We knew Hickman was going to be a...
BASF Plant in Missouri Seeks Apprentices
German chemicals giant BASF announced that its location in Hannibal, MO is currently accepting applications for participation in its North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) "The apprenticeship program will provide opportunities for people in Northeast Missouri to consider meaningful careers in manufacturing," Deanna Pinkham, BASF Site Director in Hannibal, said...
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Hannibal man had to be flown to a hospital in Columbia after a crash Wednesday in Ralls County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said it happened at 3:50 p.m. on Route E a half mile south of Saverton. It said James Foster,...
Penny Lane Hedgpeth
Penny Lane Hedgpeth, 30, of Hannibal, died September 16, 2021, at her home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
