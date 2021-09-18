CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro news digest: Top stories today

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 6 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Walterboro.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Colleton County / walterborolive.com

Clemson Club accepting 2021-22 applications

Clemson Club accepting 2021-22 applications

The Colleton County Clemson Club is currently accepting applications to join the local group of Tiger supporters as the 2021 football season begins. “The Colleton County Clemson Club is a group of alumni, parents and friends that all share a passion for Clemson University,” said Sharon Witkin, secretary, for the Colleton County Clemson Club. “Fans and residents of the area may join by submitting an application found on the Club’s Facebook page, Colleton County Clemson Club. Though functions in the area may be limited due to COVID-19, the Club uses membership dues in part to also support multiple scholarships to Colleton County Clemson students.” Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hampton County / youtube.com

Who is Curtis Smith, the man accused of helping Alex Murdaugh attempt suicide?

Who is Curtis Smith, the man accused of helping Alex Murdaugh attempt suicide?

Curtis Smith is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh attempt suicide by shooting him in the head. WJCL did some digging on Wednesday to see if the two had known each other prior to the shooting and if Smith had a criminal record before the incident. Subscribe to WJCL on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2rn8Ewl Get more Savannah news: http://www.wjcl.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/WJCLNews Follow us: https://twitter.com/wjclnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjclnews/ Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hampton County / islandpacket.com

Man accused in Alex Murdaugh failed suicide plot has bonds set Thursday. What to know

Man accused in Alex Murdaugh failed suicide plot has bonds set Thursday. What to know

A Walterboro man accused of aiding Alex Murdaugh’s suicide plot by shooting him in the head for an insurance payout was assigned $55,000 in total bonds on Thursday in Hampton County. Curtis Edward Smith, 61, received a $20,000 bond for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, $15,000... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hampton County / counton2.com

Man charged in Sept. 4th shooting of Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County courtroom

Man charged in Sept. 4th shooting of Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County courtroom

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County courtroom Thursday morning. Curtis Smith, 61, of Walterboro, is Charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Walterboro News#Sc
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
172
Followers
457
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy