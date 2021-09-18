Walterboro news digest: Top stories today
(WALTERBORO, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Walterboro.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Clemson Club accepting 2021-22 applications
The Colleton County Clemson Club is currently accepting applications to join the local group of Tiger supporters as the 2021 football season begins. “The Colleton County Clemson Club is a group of alumni, parents and friends that all share a passion for Clemson University,” said Sharon Witkin, secretary, for the Colleton County Clemson Club. “Fans and residents of the area may join by submitting an application found on the Club’s Facebook page, Colleton County Clemson Club. Though functions in the area may be limited due to COVID-19, the Club uses membership dues in part to also support multiple scholarships to Colleton County Clemson students.” Read more
Who is Curtis Smith, the man accused of helping Alex Murdaugh attempt suicide?
Curtis Smith is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh attempt suicide by shooting him in the head. WJCL did some digging on Wednesday to see if the two had known each other prior to the shooting and if Smith had a criminal record before the incident. Subscribe to WJCL on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2rn8Ewl Get more Savannah news: http://www.wjcl.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/WJCLNews Follow us: https://twitter.com/wjclnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjclnews/ Read more
Man accused in Alex Murdaugh failed suicide plot has bonds set Thursday. What to know
A Walterboro man accused of aiding Alex Murdaugh’s suicide plot by shooting him in the head for an insurance payout was assigned $55,000 in total bonds on Thursday in Hampton County. Curtis Edward Smith, 61, received a $20,000 bond for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, $15,000... Read more
Man charged in Sept. 4th shooting of Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County courtroom
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County courtroom Thursday morning. Curtis Smith, 61, of Walterboro, is Charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Read more
Comments / 0