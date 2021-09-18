Walterboro news digest: Top stories today

Clemson Club accepting 2021-22 applications

The Colleton County Clemson Club is currently accepting applications to join the local group of Tiger supporters as the 2021 football season begins. "The Colleton County Clemson Club is a group of alumni, parents and friends that all share a passion for Clemson University," said Sharon Witkin, secretary, for the Colleton County Clemson Club. "Fans and residents of the area may join by submitting an application found on the Club's Facebook page, Colleton County Clemson Club. Though functions in the area may be limited due to COVID-19, the Club uses membership dues in part to also support multiple scholarships to Colleton County Clemson students."