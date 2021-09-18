What's up: News headlines in River Falls

Bacon Bash returns this weekend!

Bacon Bash returns to River Falls this weekend. Bacon Bash celebrates all things bacon, complete with a variety of activities where young and old are invited to taste bacon-inspired dishes and partake in pig-themed activities including the popular pet parade, a variety of contests, arts and crafts fair, live music, and much more! “Foodies” who attend enjoy purchasing, tasting, and sharing bacon inspired dishes from as many vendors as possible to fully experience the event. Read more