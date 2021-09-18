CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

What's up: News headlines in River Falls

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the River Falls area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

River Falls / rfcity.org

Bacon Bash returns this weekend!

Bacon Bash returns this weekend!

Bacon Bash returns to River Falls this weekend. Bacon Bash celebrates all things bacon, complete with a variety of activities where young and old are invited to taste bacon-inspired dishes and partake in pig-themed activities including the popular pet parade, a variety of contests, arts and crafts fair, live music, and much more! “Foodies” who attend enjoy purchasing, tasting, and sharing bacon inspired dishes from as many vendors as possible to fully experience the event. Read more

Hammond / hudsonstarobserver.com

5 things to know about Library Card Sign-Up Month

5 things to know about Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Hammond Community Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in reminding parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning during September -- Library Card Sign-up Month. 1. Date to know. Since... Read more

River Falls / riverfallsjournal.com

Talk, walk and shop at events this weekend

Talk, walk and shop at events this weekend

RIVER FALLS -- The River Falls Library will host author Callie Trautmiller 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at in the lower level Community Room or on the library facebook page or Youtube channel. Trautmiller’s book, ‘Becoming American,’ a young adult novel about a family affected by the Japanese Relocation Camps... Read more

River Falls / riverfallsjournal.com

Habitat, RF and HRA will Rock the Block, refreshing and rebuilding at RiverTown Homes

Habitat, RF and HRA will Rock the Block, refreshing and rebuilding at RiverTown Homes

With a mission to grow affordable housing in the River Falls community, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, the and River Falls Housing Authority have partnered for Rock the Block -- and they need your help. Sept. 22-26, Rock the Block will host volunteers to help rebuild and refresh RiverTown... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
