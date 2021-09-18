What's up: News headlines in River Falls
(RIVER FALLS, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the River Falls area.
Bacon Bash returns this weekend!
Bacon Bash returns to River Falls this weekend. Bacon Bash celebrates all things bacon, complete with a variety of activities where young and old are invited to taste bacon-inspired dishes and partake in pig-themed activities including the popular pet parade, a variety of contests, arts and crafts fair, live music, and much more! “Foodies” who attend enjoy purchasing, tasting, and sharing bacon inspired dishes from as many vendors as possible to fully experience the event. Read more
5 things to know about Library Card Sign-Up Month
The Hammond Community Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in reminding parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning during September -- Library Card Sign-up Month. 1. Date to know. Since... Read more
Talk, walk and shop at events this weekend
RIVER FALLS -- The River Falls Library will host author Callie Trautmiller 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at in the lower level Community Room or on the library facebook page or Youtube channel. Trautmiller’s book, ‘Becoming American,’ a young adult novel about a family affected by the Japanese Relocation Camps... Read more
Habitat, RF and HRA will Rock the Block, refreshing and rebuilding at RiverTown Homes
With a mission to grow affordable housing in the River Falls community, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, the and River Falls Housing Authority have partnered for Rock the Block -- and they need your help. Sept. 22-26, Rock the Block will host volunteers to help rebuild and refresh RiverTown... Read more
