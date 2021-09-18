CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattoon, IL

Top Mattoon news stories

Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 6 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Mattoon area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mattoon area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mattoon / jg-tc.com

Watch now: In Mattoon, veteran talks about life in military

Watch now: In Mattoon, veteran talks about life in military

Watch now: In Mattoon, Army vet Jennifer Hobbs spreads message of hope with new book. Hobbs' deployment changed her life in several ways, inspiring her book, “Calmed. Growth after Trauma,” and leading her to embark on a larger mission to help veterans. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mattoon / jg-tc.com

Lake Land enrollment steady, beats national average

Lake Land enrollment steady, beats national average

MATTOON — Lake Land College officials are pointing to the lingering affects of COVID-19 for a slight enrollment decline to start the new academic year. The 10-day enrollment numbers show the college with 3,644 students, a 5.6 percent dip from last year. The national average is 12 percent. While there... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mattoon / dailyeasternnews.com

Before Eastern: the family of Eastern’s first Black graduate

Before Eastern: the family of Eastern’s first Black graduate

Editor’s note: Some language in this article may be disturbing to some readers. This is the first part of a series detailing the life and legacy of the Powell family of Mattoon, Illinois. Zella Powell, a daughter of the prominent family, was the first Black student to attend and graduate from Eastern when it was the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. The first part of this series will focus on the Powell family settling and building a life in Mattoon. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mattoon / wcia.com

Mattoon man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Mattoon man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois announced Monday that Jeffrey West was sentenced to 45 years in prison for child sexual exploitation offenses. According to officials, a federal jury in April convicted the 53-year-old Mattoon man of two counts of sexual... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mattoon, IL
Mattoon, IL
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
119
Followers
391
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy