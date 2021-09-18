Top Mattoon news stories
Watch now: In Mattoon, veteran talks about life in military
Watch now: In Mattoon, Army vet Jennifer Hobbs spreads message of hope with new book. Hobbs' deployment changed her life in several ways, inspiring her book, “Calmed. Growth after Trauma,” and leading her to embark on a larger mission to help veterans. Read more
Lake Land enrollment steady, beats national average
MATTOON — Lake Land College officials are pointing to the lingering affects of COVID-19 for a slight enrollment decline to start the new academic year. The 10-day enrollment numbers show the college with 3,644 students, a 5.6 percent dip from last year. The national average is 12 percent. While there... Read more
Before Eastern: the family of Eastern’s first Black graduate
Editor’s note: Some language in this article may be disturbing to some readers. This is the first part of a series detailing the life and legacy of the Powell family of Mattoon, Illinois. Zella Powell, a daughter of the prominent family, was the first Black student to attend and graduate from Eastern when it was the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. The first part of this series will focus on the Powell family settling and building a life in Mattoon. Read more
Mattoon man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois announced Monday that Jeffrey West was sentenced to 45 years in prison for child sexual exploitation offenses. According to officials, a federal jury in April convicted the 53-year-old Mattoon man of two counts of sexual... Read more
