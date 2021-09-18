What's up: Top news in Belen

(BELEN, NM) What’s going on in Belen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Belen area, click here.

Belen drops both ends of a doubleheader against Del Norte The Belen soccer teams hosted a double header on Saturday, welcoming the boys and girls squads from Del Norte to BHS for a pair of games between the schools. The boys played first and Del Norte secured a relatively comfortable victory. The first half of the game was close, with...

On Deck: Local sports and activities Registration is open until Friday, Sept. 17 for the city of Belen's flag football league. The league is open to boys and girls between the ages of 6-12 and the cost is $65 per child. To register, contact Shawn Ammons at 966-2703. Yucca Little League fall festival. Yucca Little League...

Belen approves list of project priorities BELEN — While not all members of the Belen governing body agreed on the priority of projects in the Hub City over the next several years, the council approved its Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan last week. Councilors Danny Bernal Jr. and Ronnie Torres voted to approve the city's 2023-27 ICIP...

