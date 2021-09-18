CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

What's up: Top news in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
 6 days ago

(BELEN, NM) What’s going on in Belen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Belen area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Belen / news-bulletin.com

Belen drops both ends of a doubleheader against Del Norte

Belen drops both ends of a doubleheader against Del Norte

The Belen soccer teams hosted a double header on Saturday, welcoming the boys and girls squads from Del Norte to BHS for a pair of games between the schools. The boys played first and Del Norte secured a relatively comfortable victory. The first half of the game was close, with... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Belen / news-bulletin.com

On Deck: Local sports and activities

On Deck: Local sports and activities

Registration is open until Friday, Sept. 17 for the city of Belen’s flag football league. The league is open to boys and girls between the ages of 6-12 and the cost is $65 per child. To register, contact Shawn Ammons at 966-2703. Yucca Little League fall festival. Yucca Little League... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Belen / news-bulletin.com

Belen approves list of project priorities

Belen approves list of project priorities

BELEN — While not all members of the Belen governing body agreed on the priority of projects in the Hub City over the next several years, the council approved its Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan last week. Councilors Danny Bernal Jr. and Ronnie Torres voted to approve the city’s 2023-27 ICIP... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Belen / belen-nm.gov

Risk Management

Risk Management

Please fill out the forms by clicking on the links below. They can be returned to City Hall at 100 S. Main Belen, NM 87002. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
Belen, NM
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
183
Followers
403
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy