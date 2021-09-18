CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

What's up: News headlines in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cleveland.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Cleveland / accesswdun.com

Barbara Sutton Blackwell

Barbara Sutton Blackwell

Barbara Sutton Blackwell, age 74, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.Bl. Mrs. Blackwell was born on July 3, 1947, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Boss and Maude Jarrard Sutton. She was retired from Jacky Jones Ford and a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Tripp; brother and sister-in-law, Junior and Josephine Sutton; sister-in-law, Hazel Sutton and Charlotte Sutton; brother-in-law, Ralph Grizzle. Read more

Cleveland / wgauradio.com

Carli Lloyd scores 5 goals, US women rout Paraguay 9-0

Carli Lloyd scores 5 goals, US women rout Paraguay 9-0

CLEVELAND — (AP) — No Carli Lloyd isn't reconsidering her retirement — even after a five-goal game. Lloyd hit a career high for goals in the U.S. national team's 9-0 rout of Paraguay on Thursday night. The 39-year-old forward has just three more games with the team before she walks away from the game. Read more

Cleveland / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 118 Charles Dr., Cleveland, GA 30528 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 118 Charles Dr., Cleveland, GA 30528 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://118CharlesDr.C21.com 118 Charles Dr. Cleveland, GA 30528 MLS 9051369 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Welcome to Park Place....Great In Town Location....Walk to the Park and so convenient to schools and shopping. This 3BR/2BA ranch style home is fine tuned (see the extras info sheet). You will appreciate the setting with it's long drive off the road, private back yard and extensive landscaping. Enjoy the open floor plan with the vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout and gas log fireplace. The owners suite is oversized with a private 4 fixture bath including a soaking tub that you will love! A few of the extras include....a propane powered generator, leaf guard gutter system, new double pane argon windows throughout and a duel fuel HVAC system. Contact Agent: Dana Patterson Community Realty Read more

Cleveland / wrwh.com

Vote For Cabbage Patch Kids To Join Toy Hall Of Fame

Vote For Cabbage Patch Kids To Join Toy Hall Of Fame

(Cleveland)- Cabbage Patch Kids needs your help to get into The Toy Hall of Fame. Margaret McLean, Director of Corporate Communications for BabyLand General® Hospital in Cleveland says the people’s choice voting is currently underway for inclusion in the toy hall of fame. According to McLean, the three toys that... Read more

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

