Nogales, AZ

News wrap: Headlines in Nogales

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 6 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Here are today's top stories from the Nogales area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Nogales

Briefs: Museum display celebrates Mexican Independence

Briefs: Museum display celebrates Mexican Independence

The Pimería Alta Historical Society is presenting a new display at its museum in Nogales to celebrate Los Días Patrias. "Sept. 16, 1810 marks the start of Mexico's quest for independence. Come visit our museum as we share Mexico's dynamic history and culture with you," the historical society said in an announcement.

Santa Cruz County

Local COVID-19 update: Sept. 16

Local COVID-19 update: Sept. 16

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week leading up to Thursday, an average of just under nine cases per day. The county has seen a seven-day average of around nine-to-12 cases since mid-August, a total that appears to have...

Nogales

Nogales Unified's Robert Rojas shares a highlight & challenge

Nogales Unified's Robert Rojas shares a highlight & challenge

Nogales Unified School District Board Member Robert Rojas shares a highlight and a challenge he experienced this year as a school board member.

Green Valley

Most Influential People

Most Influential People

CELEBRATE WITH US! Honoring the community's all-stars.

Comments / 0

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

