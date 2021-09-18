News wrap: Headlines in Nogales
(NOGALES, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Nogales area.
Briefs: Museum display celebrates Mexican Independence
The Pimería Alta Historical Society is presenting a new display at its museum in Nogales to celebrate Los Días Patrias. “Sept. 16, 1810 marks the start of Mexico’s quest for independence. Come visit our museum as we share Mexico’s dynamic history and culture with you,” the historical society said in an announcement. Read more
Local COVID-19 update: Sept. 16
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week leading up to Thursday, an average of just under nine cases per day. The county has seen a seven-day average of around nine-to-12 cases since mid-August, a total that appears to have... Read more
Nogales Unified's Robert Rojas shares a highlight & challenge
Nogales Unified School District Board Member Robert Rojas shares a highlight and a challenge he experienced this year as a school board member. Video by Lisa Irish/AZEdNews & edited by Meredith Bushman/AZEdNews Read more
Most Influential People
CELEBRATE WITH US! Honoring the community’s all-stars. Read more
