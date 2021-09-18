Morgan City news wrap: What’s trending
(MORGAN CITY, LA) The news in Morgan City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
MCPD Arrest 09/16/2021
Chief James F. Blair reports that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 39 calls for service within the last 24-hour reporting period. The following person(s) were arrested beginning September 15, 2021. Kimberly Marie Jones, 31 years of age, Address: Lagonda Ln. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/15/2021 @ 10:00... Read more
Scattered showers today with isolated downpours
Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Friday evening Read more
Parish volleyball teams off to good starts in 2021
The high-school volleyball season is now under way, and Ascension Parish teams have been performing well at the start of the year. Ascension Catholic recently pulled off a sweep of Morgan City. In the win, Ava Landry led the Lady Bulldogs in kills with nine, with Allie Griffin right behind... Read more
Thursday midday update: 2 tropical waves to watch; Nicholas remnants drift north
3 tropical waves being monitored by the NHC all look to remain away from the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 96 is a few hundred miles away from the Carolina Coast and a tropical depression in likely in a few days. Long rain models keeps 96 away from land but it may cause strong rip currents and rough surf along the east coast through the weekend. Read more here: https://www.wwltv.com/article/weather/hurricane/tropical-activity-gulf-of-mexico-tropical-storm-nicholas/289-d6ad8577-b2f5-4f2d-9d5e-82e082105b89 Read more
Comments / 0