Morgan City, LA

Morgan City news wrap: What’s trending

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) The news in Morgan City never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Morgan City / morgancitypolice.org

Chief James F. Blair reports that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 39 calls for service within the last 24-hour reporting period. The following person(s) were arrested beginning September 15, 2021. Kimberly Marie Jones, 31 years of age, Address: Lagonda Ln. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/15/2021 @ 10:00... Read more

New Orleans / wwltv.com

Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Friday evening Read more

Ascension Parish / weeklycitizen.com

The high-school volleyball season is now under way, and Ascension Parish teams have been performing well at the start of the year. Ascension Catholic recently pulled off a sweep of Morgan City. In the win, Ava Landry led the Lady Bulldogs in kills with nine, with Allie Griffin right behind... Read more

Morgan City / youtube.com

3 tropical waves being monitored by the NHC all look to remain away from the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 96 is a few hundred miles away from the Carolina Coast and a tropical depression in likely in a few days. Long rain models keeps 96 away from land but it may cause strong rip currents and rough surf along the east coast through the weekend. Read more here: https://www.wwltv.com/article/weather/hurricane/tropical-activity-gulf-of-mexico-tropical-storm-nicholas/289-d6ad8577-b2f5-4f2d-9d5e-82e082105b89 Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

