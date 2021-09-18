CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Trending local news in Bay City

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 6 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bay City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bay City area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
El Campo / journal-spectator.com

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Young Tigers have daunting task against Ricebirds

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Young Tigers have daunting task against Ricebirds

The annual meeting of the battle of the Colorado River will be the 111th edition between the El Campo Ricebirds (2-1) and the Wharton Tigers (0-3). This year it will take place in Wharton at Eddie Joseph Memorial Football Stadium Friday night. El Campo got back on the right track... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Victoria / crossroadstoday.com

Salvation Army of Victoria sent to help Nicholas victims

Salvation Army of Victoria sent to help Nicholas victims

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria has been sent to Bay City to help feed victims of Nicholas. Salvation Army Of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me they will feed the people in Bay City tonight and will come back tomorrow. Captain Kenny added that they will leave the Salvation Army Of Victoria canteen there in Bay City for long term feeding. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bay City / baycitysentinel.com

BCHS Cross Country team finds improvements pay off

BCHS Cross Country team finds improvements pay off

The Bay City Cross Country team recently competed in the Texas City Invitational and competed against great competition. “Today, showed that hard work and motivation pays off which resulted in improvements and high team results,” said Cross Country Head Coach Rilea Sanders. “Each meet has been preparing them for the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Matagorda County / baycitysentinel.com

"9/11 Remembrance honors those who sacrificed" by: Jessica Shepard

"9/11 Remembrance honors those who sacrificed" by: Jessica Shepard

Several hundred people attended the Matagorda County Patriot Day “9/11 Remembrance Troop Support Rally” at the new Bay City High School Memorial stadium Saturday, Sept. 11. The event marked the 20th anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S. Guest speakers included local pastors and elected officials to music... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bay City, TX
Government
City
Bay City, TX
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
112
Followers
426
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy