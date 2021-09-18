Trending local news in Bay City
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Young Tigers have daunting task against Ricebirds
The annual meeting of the battle of the Colorado River will be the 111th edition between the El Campo Ricebirds (2-1) and the Wharton Tigers (0-3). This year it will take place in Wharton at Eddie Joseph Memorial Football Stadium Friday night. El Campo got back on the right track... Read more
Salvation Army of Victoria sent to help Nicholas victims
VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria has been sent to Bay City to help feed victims of Nicholas. Salvation Army Of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me they will feed the people in Bay City tonight and will come back tomorrow. Captain Kenny added that they will leave the Salvation Army Of Victoria canteen there in Bay City for long term feeding. Read more
BCHS Cross Country team finds improvements pay off
The Bay City Cross Country team recently competed in the Texas City Invitational and competed against great competition. “Today, showed that hard work and motivation pays off which resulted in improvements and high team results,” said Cross Country Head Coach Rilea Sanders. “Each meet has been preparing them for the... Read more
"9/11 Remembrance honors those who sacrificed" by: Jessica Shepard
Several hundred people attended the Matagorda County Patriot Day “9/11 Remembrance Troop Support Rally” at the new Bay City High School Memorial stadium Saturday, Sept. 11. The event marked the 20th anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S. Guest speakers included local pastors and elected officials to music... Read more
