Sikeston, MO

What's up: Top news in Sikeston

Sikeston Updates
 6 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sikeston area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Mississippi County / kfvs12.com

Ag equipment, parts shortage could impact food supply, farmer says

Sad news tonight out of Mississippi County. Clean air systems installed in western Ky. schools to help prevent spread of COVID-19 Clean air systems are being installed in some western Kentucky schools. Murphysboro Apple Festival underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Murphsyboro Apple Festival is underway. Sikeston This Week 9/16. Read more

Sikeston / semissourian.com

Fight regional food insecurity at SEMO Food Bank events

One in five people in Southeast Missouri don't have enough food to eat, according to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. To shine light on hunger here and around the nation, the organization will host a series of events and activities throughout September in honor of Hunger Action Month. Hunger is an... Read more

Sikeston / semoball.com

WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Sikeston looks to get back on winning track; NMCC offense putting up big numbers

Last week: Sikeston lost to Farmington 31-14; Poplar Bluff lost to Jackson 50-32 Notes:Sikeston will look to rebound from their first lost of the year against a Mules squad they last defeated in 2018. The Sikeston defense, which allows 24.3 points per contest, will have a tough task Friday against a Poplar Bluff offense that averages 45 points per game. The Mules put up 32 points last week against Jackson, the top-ranked team in Class 5. Their offense is led by veteran quarterback Kannon Carr. The signal-caller has thrown for over 3,000 yards in his career and had 386 yards passing against Jackson last week, throwing for two touchdowns while also running in two scores. His favorite target is Nic Brummit who had 15 catches for 165 yards and a score last week. The Mules have allowed 60 points on the season, but 50 came last week to a powerful Jackson offense. Poplar Bluff will have to find a way to stop the power running of Sikeston sophomore Keodrick Sherrod, who is averaging 9 yards per carry on his way to gaining 360 yards through the first three games. Sikeston quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer has completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs will look to get receiver CJ Posey back on track against the Mules. Posey caught four passes for 152 yards and two scores in the opening game of the season but has no catches since. Da’kwan Tilson leads Sikeston in catches with 8 for 82 yards. “If we believe we can do it, then it will be done,” said Sikeston coach Treston Pulley. “Trust the process.” Read more

Sikeston / standard-democrat.com

Sikeston fourth graders learn about local history

SIKESTON — From learning about the unique history of Sikeston founder John Sikes, the importance of farming in the region and the digging of the Little River Drainage District, Sikeston fourth graders learned about the history of their hometown at the annual Fourth Grade Historical Interpretive Tour. Held at the... Read more

News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Sikeston, MO
Community Policy