CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Trending news headlines in Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) The news in Pikeville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pikeville / mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville blanks Hazard; Cards top Pirates

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville blanks Hazard; Cards top Pirates

Pikeville goalkeeper Bryson Collins was solid between the pipes in recording a 1-0 win over Hazard in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Tuesday night. Alex Rogers scored the lone goal off an assist by Trey Hancock as the Panthers moved to 3-7-1. Martin County….6. Belfry……………3. Martin... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Paintsville / paintsvilleherald.com

Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers

Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers

After starting out the season 0–2 against Pikeville and Beechwood, the Paintsville Tigers travelled to Somerset on Friday night to take on the Briar Jumpers. Somerset turned out to be no match for the defending A Class Champions though, as Paintsville cruised to an easy 33–6 win. The Tigers combined... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pikeville / wymt.com

Pikeville Area Family YMCA hosts events to celebrate ‘Welcoming Week’

Pikeville Area Family YMCA hosts events to celebrate ‘Welcoming Week’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has kicked off the week full of events to celebrate in conjunction with the National YMCA. “We wanted to do activities every day for our membership and to let the community know that they’re welcomed here,” said Pikeville YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Amber Godsey. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Salyersville / q95fm.net

Patricia Hackworth

Patricia Hackworth

Patricia Hackworth age 55 of Salyersville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Magoffin County Funeral Home. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pikeville, KY
Government
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
295
Followers
465
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy