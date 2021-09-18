Trending news headlines in Pikeville
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville blanks Hazard; Cards top Pirates
Pikeville goalkeeper Bryson Collins was solid between the pipes in recording a 1-0 win over Hazard in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Tuesday night. Alex Rogers scored the lone goal off an assist by Trey Hancock as the Panthers moved to 3-7-1. Martin County….6. Belfry……………3. Martin... Read more
Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers
After starting out the season 0–2 against Pikeville and Beechwood, the Paintsville Tigers travelled to Somerset on Friday night to take on the Briar Jumpers. Somerset turned out to be no match for the defending A Class Champions though, as Paintsville cruised to an easy 33–6 win. The Tigers combined... Read more
Pikeville Area Family YMCA hosts events to celebrate ‘Welcoming Week’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has kicked off the week full of events to celebrate in conjunction with the National YMCA. “We wanted to do activities every day for our membership and to let the community know that they’re welcomed here,” said Pikeville YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Amber Godsey. Read more
Patricia Hackworth
Patricia Hackworth age 55 of Salyersville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Magoffin County Funeral Home. Read more
