Trending news headlines in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) The news in Pikeville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville blanks Hazard; Cards top Pirates Pikeville goalkeeper Bryson Collins was solid between the pipes in recording a 1-0 win over Hazard in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Tuesday night. Alex Rogers scored the lone goal off an assist by Trey Hancock as the Panthers moved to 3-7-1. Martin County….6. Belfry……………3. Martin... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers After starting out the season 0–2 against Pikeville and Beechwood, the Paintsville Tigers travelled to Somerset on Friday night to take on the Briar Jumpers. Somerset turned out to be no match for the defending A Class Champions though, as Paintsville cruised to an easy 33–6 win. The Tigers combined... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Pikeville Area Family YMCA hosts events to celebrate ‘Welcoming Week’ PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has kicked off the week full of events to celebrate in conjunction with the National YMCA. “We wanted to do activities every day for our membership and to let the community know that they’re welcomed here,” said Pikeville YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Amber Godsey. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE