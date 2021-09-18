CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Trending news headlines in Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 6 days ago

(ELKO, NV) The news in Elko never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Elko / elkodaily.com

City targets ‘blight’ at homeless campground

City targets ‘blight’ at homeless campground

ELKO – Revised rules are going into effect for Elko’s Humanitarian Campground to improve the site by limiting tent sizes and doing away with tarps that extend over piles of stuff the campers collect. “Any time I go down there and have conversations with 95% of the campers, the first... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Elko / elkodaily.com

Car thieves target mine parking lots

Car thieves target mine parking lots

ELKO – Officers have been responding to multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries from vehicles in mine worker parking lots in the Elko area. Wallets, firearms, tools and other items have been stolen from unlocked vehicles. In addition, there have been multiple thefts of parked vehicles that were... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Elko / elkodaily.com

Lomas: Inventory and risk in mines

Lomas: Inventory and risk in mines

Since the 1980s, production inventory shifted from being considered a hallmark of prudent management to an indication of waste, as factories and industrial plants have adopted strategies to lower costs and improve efficiency. The rationale is that inventory is expensive and ties up cash. Excess inventory also provides slack that steers managers to react to problems rather than develop ways to anticipate and avoid problems. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Elko / youtube.com

Elko Replenish Med Spa

Elko Replenish Med Spa

Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
124
Followers
472
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy