Trending news headlines in Elko

(ELKO, NV) The news in Elko never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

City targets ‘blight’ at homeless campground ELKO – Revised rules are going into effect for Elko’s Humanitarian Campground to improve the site by limiting tent sizes and doing away with tarps that extend over piles of stuff the campers collect. “Any time I go down there and have conversations with 95% of the campers, the first... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Car thieves target mine parking lots ELKO – Officers have been responding to multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries from vehicles in mine worker parking lots in the Elko area. Wallets, firearms, tools and other items have been stolen from unlocked vehicles. In addition, there have been multiple thefts of parked vehicles that were... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lomas: Inventory and risk in mines Since the 1980s, production inventory shifted from being considered a hallmark of prudent management to an indication of waste, as factories and industrial plants have adopted strategies to lower costs and improve efficiency. The rationale is that inventory is expensive and ties up cash. Excess inventory also provides slack that steers managers to react to problems rather than develop ways to anticipate and avoid problems. Read more

TOP VIEWED