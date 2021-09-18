East Liverpool news digest: Top stories today
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in East Liverpool.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Another school district faces new mask requirements
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools will now require masks or face coverings in school buildings starting Thursday. In a message on Facebook, Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig says the new mask requirement is in an effort to keep students in school, in-person and five days a week. Ludwig... Read more
East Liverpool City Schools mandates masks
East Liverpool City Schools Superintendent, John Ludwig has announced on Wednesday that it will be requiring all students and faculty to wear masks due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children. The order is effective on Thursday, Sept. 16 and includes all indoor events during and after school.... Read more
Here we go again !! Masks don't work people no child or anyone for that matter should have to breath through the same mask for hours !! So play along puppets !!!
Helen Blanche Shook Erickson Dieter
COLUMBUS — Helen B. Shook Erickson Dieter, 101, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center following a brief illness. Born on August 26, 1920, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Blanche Rhodes Shook. A... Read more
Romayn W. Care 1938-2021
YOUNGSTOWN — Romayn W. Care, 82, formerly of Boardman, died Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at Canfield Place. Romayn was born Nov. 2, 1938, in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late William and Dorothea Esken Wilson. Raised in Toronto, Romayn graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s... Read more