News wrap: Top stories in Mechanicsville
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) What’s going on in Mechanicsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mechanicsville area, click here.
Police seek suspect in Great Mills Sheetz Armed Robbery
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect involved in an armed robbery investigation. On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 5:52 am, the suspect, described as a black male wearing dark blue jeans and a black T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, entered the Sheetz convenience store at 20760 Old Great Mills […] The post Police seek suspect in Great Mills Sheetz Armed Robbery appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Read more
He used his right hand and put it on the counter. I hope they watched the video. It's plain as day the cops should have dusted the counter for his prints. you have a palm print.
State police help scam victim recover $12,000
By the time the 80-year-old woman came to the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack, she had already fallen for a con that could cost her $12,000 in cash. Read more
41975 Gibson Drive for sale in Mechanicsville, MD 20659 - Residential
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/LESUHX/41975-Gibson-Drive-Mechanicsville-MD-MDSM2001758 HOME WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF BEAUTIFUL CAT CREEK AND THE PATUXENT RIVER! Magnificently sits on over 2.5 acres located on a quiet street in Mechanicsville! Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with water views from entire downstairs level as well as two upstairs bedrooms. Upstairs master bathroom is newly renovated and expanded with a stunning double headed shower and double vanity, this bathroom is definitely a MUST SEE! Main level bedroom and bathroom can be utilized as a 2nd master bedroom and bath or an in-law suite with its own exterior entrance! Two additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom (recently updated) located upstairs. House offers newly renovated wrap around porch that offers water views from every angle. Property has new 2020 carport, 2 sheds, additional covered storage area and a separate garage with built in work benches. Property outside shows just as beautiful as the inside with outstanding landscaping, expanded driveway offering plenty of parking, concrete sidewalk that leads to adjacent lighted patio with She Shed. Have beautiful waterfront dining from the comfort of your own backyard while listening to nearby venues that offer weekend music. Newly renovated pier stairs lead down to exquisite pier perfect for catching your own crabs, fishing, kayaking or utilize the boat lift to store your boat that can take you to dinner at nearby waterfront restaurants or a nighttime cruise on the Patuxent River. Sellers cannot settle until November 2 or after. Please set up a showing today! Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 2526 Price: $779,000 MLS ID: MDSM2001758 For more information about this property, please contact Terri McClain at 410-535-6291 or tmcclain1216@gmail.com. You can also text 7061461 to 67299. Last modified: 09/16/2021 07:38:23 am Read more
Cancellation Of Historic Sotterley’s Riverside Winefest
HOLLYWOOD, Md. - Many in our community are already aware, but we wanted to formally put out a press release to state that, with a heavy heart, Historic Sotterley has had to cancel its Riverside WineFest for 2021. For 16 years it has been a joy and an honor to hold WineFest, showcase our Maryland wineries, and celebrate the best of Maryland. In addition to the difficulties all of us have encountered because of the pandemic, many wineries have changed their business model in recent years and we were simply not going to have the participation necessary to hold a festival this year. As we look toward the future, we wish our wineries every success, and thank them, our wonderful vendors, sponsors, attendees, and all who made Riverside WineFest one of St. Mary's County's most beloved and well attended events since 2004. Read more