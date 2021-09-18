News wrap: Top stories in Mechanicsville

41975 Gibson Drive for sale in Mechanicsville, MD 20659 - Residential

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/LESUHX/41975-Gibson-Drive-Mechanicsville-MD-MDSM2001758 HOME WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF BEAUTIFUL CAT CREEK AND THE PATUXENT RIVER! Magnificently sits on over 2.5 acres located on a quiet street in Mechanicsville! Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with water views from entire downstairs level as well as two upstairs bedrooms. Upstairs master bathroom is newly renovated and expanded with a stunning double headed shower and double vanity, this bathroom is definitely a MUST SEE! Main level bedroom and bathroom can be utilized as a 2nd master bedroom and bath or an in-law suite with its own exterior entrance! Two additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom (recently updated) located upstairs. House offers newly renovated wrap around porch that offers water views from every angle. Property has new 2020 carport, 2 sheds, additional covered storage area and a separate garage with built in work benches. Property outside shows just as beautiful as the inside with outstanding landscaping, expanded driveway offering plenty of parking, concrete sidewalk that leads to adjacent lighted patio with She Shed. Have beautiful waterfront dining from the comfort of your own backyard while listening to nearby venues that offer weekend music. Newly renovated pier stairs lead down to exquisite pier perfect for catching your own crabs, fishing, kayaking or utilize the boat lift to store your boat that can take you to dinner at nearby waterfront restaurants or a nighttime cruise on the Patuxent River. Sellers cannot settle until November 2 or after. Please set up a showing today! Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 2526 Price: $779,000 MLS ID: MDSM2001758 For more information about this property, please contact Terri McClain at 410-535-6291 or tmcclain1216@gmail.com. You can also text 7061461 to 67299. Last modified: 09/16/2021 07:38:23 am Read more