Berea, KY

Top stories trending in Berea

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 6 days ago

Berea / youtube.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Berea Community-Pineville preview

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Berea Community-Pineville preview

Berea / nolangroupmedia.com

Gather together: Chestnut Street Pavilion opens to public

Gather together: Chestnut Street Pavilion opens to public

Officials and local farmers gathered Tuesday for the grand opening of the Chestnut Street Pavilion, a $565,000 facility that will serve as the permanent home for the Berea Farmer’s Market as well as a venue for public and private events. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted the city’s farmer’s market is... Read more

Berea / richmondregister.com

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Southern tops Western Hills, 2-0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Southern tops Western Hills, 2-0

The Lady Eagles (9-3) hadn't scored a goal in 13 days — and they weren't able to find the net in the first half of a match-up with 11th Region rival Western Hills on Wednesday in Berea. Their offensive slump, though, finally ended. Rebekah Christopher and Ashlee Pisula — both... Read more

Berea / nolangroupmedia.com

Back in the glow: Spoonbread Festival returns for 25th year

Back in the glow: Spoonbread Festival returns for 25th year

After taking a year off, the excitement of one of Berea’s most anticipated festivals cannot be dimmed, and this year it’s finally back. The 2021 Spoonbread Festival, the 25th edition, has returned and will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
