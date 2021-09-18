Top stories trending in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) What’s going on in Hillsboro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hillsboro area, click here.

County planning more hot spots for libraries The Miller-Mason Paving Company was awarded a resurfacing and paving project for Hammond Road at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The company’s bid of $103,348 was the only bid for the project. In other news, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Project No. 1 was... Read more

Higher Ed Highlights: Episode 141 - 'Southern' Hospitality In this edition of Higher Ed Highlights, Governor Mike DeWine and Chancellor Gardner spent part of an afternoon at another community college, this time traveling to the main campus of Southern State in Hillsboro. Read more

Bingo for bacon In July, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center was finally able to hold an in-house fundraisers for the first time in more than a year. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the center outdoors again for its next fundraiser. Bacon Bingo — The Car Edition will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Read more

