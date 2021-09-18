CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Top stories trending in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 6 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) What’s going on in Hillsboro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hillsboro area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Highland County / timesgazette.com

County planning more hot spots for libraries

County planning more hot spots for libraries

The Miller-Mason Paving Company was awarded a resurfacing and paving project for Hammond Road at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The company’s bid of $103,348 was the only bid for the project. In other news, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Project No. 1 was... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hillsboro / youtube.com

Higher Ed Highlights: Episode 141 - 'Southern' Hospitality

Higher Ed Highlights: Episode 141 - 'Southern' Hospitality

In this edition of Higher Ed Highlights, Governor Mike DeWine and Chancellor Gardner spent part of an afternoon at another community college, this time traveling to the main campus of Southern State in Hillsboro. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hillsboro / timesgazette.com

Bingo for bacon

Bingo for bacon

In July, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center was finally able to hold an in-house fundraisers for the first time in more than a year. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the center outdoors again for its next fundraiser. Bacon Bingo — The Car Edition will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hillsboro / youtube.com

Bell's Opera House History, Hillsboro, OH, 45133

Bell's Opera House History, Hillsboro, OH, 45133

Bell's Opera House History Contact Jeff Dickey for more information. The Dickey Group Inc., Realtors 937-393-7222 Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Hillsboro, OH
Government
City
Hillsboro, OH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
176
Followers
447
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy