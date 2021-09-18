CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens news digest: Top stories today

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 6 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) What's going on in Athens? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Athens area, click here.

Athens

Athens

Athens' sales tax rebounds

Athens' sales tax allocation for August reverses the downward trend of the past two months with a double digit increase in the amount returned from the state to the city. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will send a check for $554,879, an increase of 13.79% over last August. With the healthy August allocation, Athens is 2.58% ahead for the year, with a total of $5,097,657.29.

Louisiana

Firefighters render aid to Louisiana

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System continues to provide assistance to areas of southern Louisiana that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ida. Athens Fire/Rescue deployed initial TIFMAS resources Monday, Aug. 30. Over the past couple of weeks, Assistant Fire Chief Paul Crayton, Fire Driver Ricky Harris, and Firefighter Justin Miller have provided 911 coverage, worked and managed points of distribution, handing out water, ice, food, and cleaning supplies, and assisting with municipal cleanup. A second team comprised of Captain Aaron Munn and Firefighter Eugene Lattis (pictured) deployed Sept. 13 to relieve the first team. Their mission is to continue with the recovery process in Jean Lafitte, a town on Bayou Barataria to the south of New Orleans. In addition to the deployed team members, personnel from Athens Fire/Rescue have been working extra shifts to support the overall operation.

Thank you all for doing what your doing!!! That doesn't go unnoticed. This is always done the Texas🇨🇱 way!!

Athens

Flip it!

Kennedy Ard, Amelia Tinsley and Giselle Reyna, members of the Athens Middle School hospitality class, flip burgers Thursday for faculty and staff in recognition of National Cheeseburger Day.

